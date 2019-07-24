Happy Birthday Manoj Kumar: 5 Patriotic Songs of the Actor That got Him the Mr Bharat Moniker

Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar is celebrating his 82nd birthday on July 24, 2019. Born as Harikishan Giri Goswami in Abbottabad, a town in the North-West Frontier Province, Pakistan, then a part of pre-Partition India, Manoj Kumar migrated to Delhi with his family when he was just 10 years old.

He made his debut in Indian Cinema with the 1957 film Fashion. However, his first leading role was in the 1960 movie Kaanch Ki Gidia opposite Saida Khan. Manoj Kumar's image as a patriotic actor began in the year 1965 with Shaheed. The movie is based on the life of Bhagat Singh.

It seemed that the actor had created a niche for himself and after the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965, the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri asked Manoj Kumar to make a movie based on the popular slogan Jai Jawan Jai Kissan. It was then that Manoj Kumar made his directorial debut and made the film Upkar in 1967 in which he played the role of both a soldier and a farmer. The movie is known for the famous song "Mere Desh Ki Dharti".

Upkar was a huge hit and Manoj Kumar received Filmfare Best Director Award for the movie. Upkar also bagged best movie, best story and best dialogue awards. Soon, Manoj Kumar became synonymous as Mr. Bharat, the patriot. On the veteran actor's birthday, here is a look at some of his famous patriotic songs that are still an inspiration for Indians.

Aye Vatan Aye Vatan Humko Teri Kasam: This song from the 1965 movie Shaheed continues to instill feeling of patriotism among countrymen. The song is sung by Mohammad Rafi and the lyrics were penned by Prem Dhawan.

Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna: This song from the movie Shaheed is sung by Mohammed Rafi, Manna Dey, Rajendra Mehta. Lyrics of the song were written by Ram Prasad Bismil.

Mera Rang De Basanti Chola: Another hit song from the movie Shaheed was sung by Mukesh, Rajendra Mehta, Mahendra Kapoor. Lyrics of the song were written by Prem Dhawan.

Mere Desh Ki Dharti: The song from Manoj Kumar's directorial debut Upkar in 1967 was sung by Mahendra Kapoor and it was written by Kalyanji Anandji and Gulshan Bawra.

Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada: The song from 1970 movie Purab Aur Paschim is sung by Mahendra Kapoor and was written by Indeevar.

