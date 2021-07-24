Happy Birthday, Manoj Kumar: Top 5 Performances by the Veteran Actor

Manoj Kumar needs no introduction in Hindi Cinema. He has given a number of wonderful performances throughout his career. Nicknamed ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his display of patriotism in several movies, Manoj has been awarded with Padma Shri. He was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Although picking out the best performances of one of the finest actors of Indian film Industry is like searching for needle in haystack, we have tried to remember a few of his best performances.

As the veteran actor will turn 84 this year on July 24, let’s have a look at some of Manoj’s great work on this special occasion.

Kranti

A 1981 film starring Manoj Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor and Hema Malini, Kranti was a classic patriotic movie of its time. Manoj played the role of a leader of a resistance group. The talented actor not just acted in the film but was also the director of it. The movie will make you feel the emotions of people who were victims of British colonization.

Patthar Ke Sanam

Manoj played the role of Rajesh in the movie Patthar Ke Sanam, which also featured Waheeda Rehman, Mumtaz and Mehmood. The veteran actor portrayed the role of a young boy. From a fun-loving person to a man trapped in odd situations, the actor has done complete justice to the role. Directed by Raja Nawathe, the film was released in 1967.

Neel Kamal

Directed by Ram Maheshwari, the hit movie starred RajKumar, Waheeda Rehman and Manoj, who played the role of Ram – a man married to a girl who has sleep-walking issues. Ram’s character supports his wife through thick and thin. Watching Manoj in this role can make any girl fall in love with the handsome gentleman. The film was released in 1968.

Purab Aur Pachhim

A 1970 film directed by non-other than Manoj himself, talked about India’s glory and struggle to freedom. The cast of the movie included Manoj, Saira Banu, Pran and Ashok Kumar. The birthday boy played the role of Bharat, a freedom fighter’s son. He goes to London for higher education and plans to change people’s mindset towards India. The movie proves that Manoj is not just a good actor, but also a great director.

Upkar

Another classic of Manoj to be released in 1967 also starred Prem Chopra and Asha Parekh. In this one, the actor played the role of a big brother who sacrifices everything to educate his younger sibling. However, the younger one grows up to be a greedy man.

