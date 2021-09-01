Happy Birthday, Manoj Pahwa: 5 Must-watch Movies of the Actor

Manoj Pahwa, who made his debut in the film and TV industry with the character Ishwat in Just Mohabbat in 1996, soon made his shot to stardom with his portrayal of Bhatia in Office Office. The TV show, which started in 2001, featured Pahwa in an extremely important and comical role. Post this, the actor went on to portray characters in a lot of Bollywood mainstream films and became one of the most sought-after actors. After surviving in the industry and making a name for himself in the last two decades, we have handpicked the best films of Pahwa which you can keep revisiting – if not for anything else, just to see the class acting of the actor. Take a look:

Mimi

This Hindi remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy portrays the struggle of a young woman who goes through surrogacy but is eventually left with a child with down syndrome to be taken care of. Pahwa, in this film, plays the role of Mansingh Rathore, Mimi’s father. His acting as a music teacher as well as a concerned father will make you wish your hugs.

Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

This film traces the journey of the family members of Ramprasad, played by Naseeruddin Shah, in their ancestral home during 13 days after the death of the family’s patriarch. Pahwa plays the role of Ramprasad’s eldest son, Gajraj. While he has responsibilities to look after his mother and younger siblings, Pahwa seems to be a little irritated with all the work.

Article 15

Pahwa, in this film, plays the role of a police inspector, who is later revealed to have raped and murdered two dalit girls, after being drunk. The film traces the discrimination faced by the people on grounds of race, sex, religion, caste, or birthplace. Pahwa won the Filmfare award for the best supporting actor for this character.

Mulk

This film traces the difficulties faced by a Muslim family and how they try to earn back their lost honour. Pahwa, in this film, plays the role of Bilaal, brother of Murad, played by Rishi Kapoor. He also won the Filmfare award for the best supporting actor for this 2018 drama.

Dil Dhadakne Do

This 2015 drama traces the lives of a family who invite their friends to accompany them on a cruise to celebrate their parent’s wedding anniversary. Pahwa plays the role of Vinod Khanna, father of Rana, played by Vikrant Massey.

