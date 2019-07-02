Happy Birthday Margot Robbie: Amazing Movie Role Transformations of the Suicide Squad Star

Australian actress and movie producer Margot Robbie is celebrating her 29th birthday today. A nominee for an Academy Award and three BAFTA Awards, Margot has done many remarkable movies including The Wolf of Wall Street, The Legend of Tarzan, Focus, Suicide Squad, I, Tonya and Mary Queen of Scots.

While the actress has received compliments for her roles, what makes her more commendable is her unbelievable makeovers in the movies. From Harley Quinn to Tonya Harding, Margot is known for transforming her looks for new movie roles. On the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star's birthday, here's a look at some of her major look transformations:

1. As Naomi Lapaglia in The Wolf of Wall Street: In the 2013 movie, which has received many accolades, Margot played blonde bombshell Naomi Lapaglia alongside actor Leonardo DiCaprio. While her transformation was not physical, given that the actress looked her usual self, the Australian actress did surprise audiences with her Brooklyn accent.

2. As Ann Burden in Z for Zachariah: In the 2015 sci-fi thriller, Margot went brunette, dying her hair in a mousy brown shade, and sported a minimal makeup look for her role as Ann Burden. In the movie, she played the role of one of the last women left on earth following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization.

3. As Jane Porter Clayton in The Legend of Tarzan: In the 2016 movie, the actress underwent a transformation once again, sported red locks and a feminine 19th-century wardrobe for her role.

4. As Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: One of the most-talked about movie transformations to date of Margot Robbie is her role Harley Quinn in the 2016 movie, Suicide Squad, where she sported white pigtails with pink and blue in coordination with her ensemble. She did a lot of workout to look sexy, as she had to sport hot pants throughout the movie.

5. As Daphne Milne in Goodbye Christopher Robin: In the 2016 movie, Robbie played the role of Daphne Milne, the wife of author AA Milne, and looked mostly like her usual beautiful self, with 1920s bob length hair.

6. As Tonya Harding in I, Tonya: Margot surprised her fans with the 2017-released sport-drama, I, Tonya, where she portrayed disgraced American figure skater Tonya Harding. The actress wore body prosthetics with frizzy blonde hair and freckles for her look.

7. As Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots: In one of her most intense movie role transformations, Margot sported a red wig, a receding hairline and a smallpox-scarred complexion for her role as Queen Elizabeth I.

8. As Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: In the 2019 movie, which has been premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, Margot is seen donning sleek blonde waves and a retro-inspired ensemble, playing the American actress and model Sharon Tate.

