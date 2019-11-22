Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo: Bruce Banner's Quotes from MCU That Will Make You Revisit the Movies

Mark Ruffalo, who first gained prominence with the 1998 film This is Our Youth, has acted in a number of romantic comedies including 13 Going on 30 and Just like Heaven. The actor has also received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a sperm donor in the comedy-drama The Kids Are All Right, as David Schultz in the biopic Foxcathcer and once more for his portrayal of Michael Rezendes for the drama Spotlight.

The actor, who celebrates his birthday on November 22, is loved for his role of Bruce Banner aka Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe across films - The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

On the actor's birthday, here's looking at a few dialogues of his, from the films, that will make you nostalgic to revisit the series again.

Avengers

-Loki: Enough! You are, all of you are beneath me! I am a god, you dull creature, and I will not be bullied by... (Hulk smashes Loki multiple times)

Hulk: Puny god.

-"It's good to meet you, Dr Banner. Your work on anti-electron collisions is unparalleled. And I'm a huge fan of the way you lose control and turn into an enormous green rage monster." "Thanks." ―Iron Man and Bruce Banner

-Steve Rogers: Doctor Banner, now might be a good time for you to get angry.

Bruce Banner: That's my secret, Captain: I'm always angry.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

-“You know, sometimes exactly what I want to hear isn't exactly what I want to hear."

―Bruce Banner to Natasha Romanoff

Thor: Ragnarok

-"I don’t want to fight your sister. That’s a family issue."- Bruce Banner to Thor

-"No team, only Hulk." ―Hulk

Avengers: Endgame

-"For years, I've been treating the Hulk like he's some kind of disease, something to get rid of. But then I start looking at him as the cure. Eighteen months in the gamma lab, I put the brains and the brawn together and now look at me. Best of both worlds." ―Bruce Banner

