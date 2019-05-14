Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Martin Garrix: Some Lesser-known Facts About the Dutch DJ

EDM poster boy Martin Garrix first gained worldwide attention with his monster hit 'Animals' which was released in 2014.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 14, 2019, 12:17 PM IST
Happy Birthday Martin Garrix: Some Lesser-known Facts About the Dutch DJ
Image courtesy: Reuters pictures
If you have been to Sunburn Festival in 2014 or the consecutive years, it is possible that you would’ve returned becoming a fan of Martin Garrix. Martin Garrix, who is now best known for Turn up the Speakers, was born on May 14, 1996, in Amstelveen, North Holland. EDM poster boy Garrix first gained worldwide attention with his monster hit Animals which was released in 2014. Since Performed with some of the biggest names of the music world, Garrix has been in love with music from an early age.

As the EDM’s youngest DJ, Garrix celebrates his 23rd birthday today, here are some lesser known facts about the DJ.

1. Garrix’s birth name is Martijn Gerard Garritsen as he is a Dutch, born in Amsterdam.

2. Garrix, who had an interest in music from an early age, started playing the guitar at the age of 8.

3. He expressed the first interest in becoming a DJ in 2004 after he saw Tiësto perform at the Olympic Games in Athens.

4. Garrix’s first headline performance was at the age of 10 at his parents’ friends’ wedding. He also performed at several other small parties thereafter.

5. Garrix graduated in 2013 from the Herman Brood Academy, a production school in Utrecht.

6. Garrix’s first high-profile work of art was on the remix of Your Body, sung by Christina Aguilera. Martin’s work was liked by Christina, who decided to put it on the deluxe edition of her album ‘Lotus’.

7. Garrix’s debut TV appearance was alongside Bebe Rexha for Scared to be Lonely.

8. At Ultra Music Festival 2014, he performed several new and unreleased tracks, including collaborations with Dillon Francis, Hardwell and Afrojack.

9. Martin Garrix’s list of high-profile collaborations include Bebe Rexha (In The Name of Love), Dua Lipa (Scared To Be Lonely), David Guetta (So Far Away), and Khalid (Ocean). He has also worked with Avicii, Ed Sheeran, Tiesto, Usher, Troye Sivan, David Guetta, Jamie Scott, Romy Dya, LOOPERS, Brooks, Afrojack and Firebeats. The list goes endless as MartixGarrix has achieved a lot in a short span.

10. Garrix has performed in India several times, making first headlines at Enchanted Valley Carnival in December 2013 at Ambey Valley, Maharashtra. He has performed in 2014 at Sunburn Fest, followed by his gigs in 2015, 2016, 2017 and also 2018.

