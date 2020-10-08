Happy Birthday Matt Damon: Six Greatest Performances by the Hollywood Star

Multi-talented Matt Damon turns a year older today. One of Hollywood's most bankable stars, Matt Damon has delivered a wide variety of incredible performances in his nearly three-decade career.

The films he has starred in run the gamut from critical acclaims to box office smashes, and he has shown that he can carry a franchise as well as an indie film with aplomb. On his birthday, let's have a look at the six best Matt Damon performances of all time (in no particular order).

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The American psychological thriller is still considered to be one of the '90s best films and one of cinema's most stylish films. It was written and directed by Anthony Minghella. The movie is said to be an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel of the same name. The 1999 films also starred Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. In this film, Matt Damon essays the role of a young conman, Tom Ripley, who becomes obsessed with a self-indulgent rich boy Dickie (Jude Law), and his beautiful bride-to-be, Marge (Gwyneth Paltrow).

Good Will Hunting

Upon its wide release in January 1998, Good Will Hunting became a sleeper hit, garnering nine Academy Award nominations. Robin Williams won the Oscar for best supporting actor, and Matt Damon and Ben Affleck walked away with the award for best screenplay. With its authentic, affectionate portrayal of Boston and some of its rough-around-the-edges characters, the film and its stars won many hearts.

The Departed

It was truly an iconic film, as it won four Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. The 2006 American crime film, directed by Martin Scorsese, is a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs. Matt Damon plays the role of a corrupt up-and-coming cop loyal to a gangster, named Costello.

Bourne series

The first one, titled The Bourne Identity, hit the screens in 2002. The plot of the series revolves around a CIA assassin suffering from dissociative amnesia. The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum were superior sequels, with Damon making the most of his character’s no-nonsense smarts and physical prowess.

The Martian

The 2015 science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott deals with an astronaut’s struggle after he is left behind on Mars. Matt won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy – and was also nominated for several awards including the Oscars for Best Actor, the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and the Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor.

Invictus

The movie is a biographical sports drama directed by Clint Eastwood. The other lead actor in the film is Morgan Freeman. The 2009 movie is based on the 2008 John Carlin book Playing the Enemy: Nelson Mandela and the Game That Made a Nation. The film focuses on the events in South Africa before and during the 1995 Rugby World Cup.