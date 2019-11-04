Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey: 5 Films by Actor One Must Watch

American actor and producer who first gained prominence with the 1993 film Dazed and Confused, Matthew McConaughey celebrates his birthday on November 4. Known for his roles in romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, he is also an Oscar winner for his portrayal of Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDs in the biopic Dallas Buyers Club.

The actor, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2014 was also involved in rescuing several stranded pets after the flooding of New Orleans from Hurricane Katrina.

A father of three, he has been involved in a number of films and a wide array of acclaimed roles as well as commercial hits. On his birthday, take a look at 5 films by the actor one must watch:

Dallas Buyers Club: The biographical drama had McConaughey play Ron Woodroof, a real-life AIDS patient who smuggled unapproved pharmaceutical drugs into Texa. The film also starred Jared Leto as Rayon a fictional trans woman with HIV who helped Woodroof. The film earned both actors Oscars for their roles.

The Wedding Planner: A 2001 romantic comedy, the film starred Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey in leading roles. The film is about a wedding planner (Lopez) who falls for the groom Eddie (McConaughey) albeit unintentionally and what transpires next.

Interstellar: A Christopher Nolan directorial, the film stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. The film is set in a dystopian future where humanity is struggling to survive.

A Time to Kill: Based on a John Grisham novel, the film portrays McConaughey as a Mississippi lawyer who defends a black man (Samuel L Jackson) in a murder case against men who raped his daughter.

The Lincoln Lawyer: The neo-noir legal thriller starred Matthew McConaughey as the titular lawyer, Mickey Haller. The film sees the actor as Haller, a lawyer who works out of a chauffeur-driven car. Hired to defend the son of a wealthy Los Angeles businesswoman in an assault case, he finds stark parallels with an earlier case and soon realizes that the two are related.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.