Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey: 5 Films by Actor One Must Watch

On Matthew McConaughey's 50th birthday, here's looking at 5 films by the actor one must watch.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 4, 2019, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey: 5 Films by Actor One Must Watch
(Photo: Matthew McConaughey/ Reuters)

American actor and producer who first gained prominence with the 1993 film Dazed and Confused, Matthew McConaughey celebrates his birthday on November 4. Known for his roles in romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, he is also an Oscar winner for his portrayal of Ron Woodroof, a cowboy diagnosed with AIDs in the biopic Dallas Buyers Club.

The actor, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2014 was also involved in rescuing several stranded pets after the flooding of New Orleans from Hurricane Katrina.

A father of three, he has been involved in a number of films and a wide array of acclaimed roles as well as commercial hits. On his birthday, take a look at 5 films by the actor one must watch:

Dallas Buyers Club: The biographical drama had McConaughey play Ron Woodroof, a real-life AIDS patient who smuggled unapproved pharmaceutical drugs into Texa. The film also starred Jared Leto as Rayon a fictional trans woman with HIV who helped Woodroof. The film earned both actors Oscars for their roles.

The Wedding Planner: A 2001 romantic comedy, the film starred Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey in leading roles. The film is about a wedding planner (Lopez) who falls for the groom Eddie (McConaughey) albeit unintentionally and what transpires next.

Interstellar: A Christopher Nolan directorial, the film stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. The film is set in a dystopian future where humanity is struggling to survive.

A Time to Kill: Based on a John Grisham novel, the film portrays McConaughey as a Mississippi lawyer who defends a black man (Samuel L Jackson) in a murder case against men who raped his daughter.

The Lincoln Lawyer: The neo-noir legal thriller starred Matthew McConaughey as the titular lawyer, Mickey Haller. The film sees the actor as Haller, a lawyer who works out of a chauffeur-driven car. Hired to defend the son of a wealthy Los Angeles businesswoman in an assault case, he finds stark parallels with an earlier case and soon realizes that the two are related.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram