South actress Meera Jasmine is celebrating her 41st birthday today. The actress has made a name for herself in the Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada film industries. The real name of Meera is Jasmine Mary Joseph. Today, on her special day, let’s take a look at her journey in the film industry.

Meera was born in Kuttapuzha village, Thiruvalla, Kerala. She completed her schooling in Bala Vihar, and Marthoma Residential School, Thiruvalla. She had enrolled for her BSc degree in Zoology at Assumption College, Changanassery. Meera made her debut in 2001 with director Lohithadas’ Malayalam film Soothradharan. The movie was a huge hit, and Meera made a special place in the hearts of the viewers.

She went on to star in various commercial and critically successful films in South cinema, making her one of the most notable and financially successful actresses of the 2000s.

She won the National Film Award in 2004 for Best Actress for her performance in Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam. She also bagged two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actress and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award. She is also the recipient of the Kalaimamani Award from the Government of Tamil Nadu and V Shantaram Award.

Meera made her Tamil debut in the year 2002 with the romantic action film Run, directed by Lingusamy. The movie became a huge success in Tamil Nadu and made her a sought-after actress. The successes of Run and her next film Bala, which was released in the same year gave her the chance to work with established actors in the Tamil film industry.

Meera Jasmine later worked in successful Telugu films like Ammayi Bagundi and Gudumba Shankar. She entered the Kannada cinema in 2004 and was seen alongside Puneeth Rajkumar in Maurya. Her other Kannada films include Devaru Kotta Thangi and Ijjodu. In Ijjodu, Meera played a Basavi woman, who ends up becoming a sex worker. The film was screened at four prestigious domestic film festivals and garnered critical acclaim.

Meera’s biggest commercial success in Telugu remains Bhadra with Ravi Teja. Her other popular Telugu films include Raraju, Maharadhi, Yamagola Malli Modalayindi, Gorintaku, and Maa Ayana Chanti Pilladu.

The actress was last seen in the Malayalam language family drama film, Makal. The film is directed and written by Sathyan Anthikkad and Iqbal Kuttippuram respectively. The movie featured Jayaram, Devika Sanjay, Sreenivasan, and Naslen K Gafoor in pivotal roles. It was bankrolled by Central Pictures. This movie marks Meera’s comeback to films after a six-year hiatus and also her 25th Malayalam film.

