Birthday Girl Megan Fox's Sultry Pictures on Instagram Soars Temperature, Check Them Out

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MEGAN FOX: Megan Fox has our jaws hitting the floor with every fashion appearance she makes. She always makes headlines with her looks, her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, her work and so much more. She has made multiple starry appearances in some of the biggest films. One of our all-time favourites has to be the Transformers franchise. She sizzles every time she makes an appearance. We bring to you a round-up of her favourite fashion moments.

1) VMA Appearance

Megan Fox made heads turn in this sheer look. This body-hugging number accentuated her curves. She pulled off the wet look and the look set temperatures soaring. Her glazed makeup look stands out and Megan looks like an absolute fireball.

2) SKIMS

Megan campaigned for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS with Kourtney Kardashian. They are both seen donning black shapewear and their makeup is dewy with messy waves and a sensual expression that steals the show.

3) Barbie

Megan looks like a Barbie in pink. She dons a fitted pink corset with matching pants. She looks stunning and resonates with the look of a literal human barbie. Her makeup is stunning and this look won all the hearts.

4) Sexy In Black

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen posing looking like an absolute power couple. Megan is seen wearing a sexy, cut out, midi dress. Megan’s look is sultry with highlighted makeup and tight waves. Megan stands out and makes our eyes pop.

5) Neon It

Megan can add the oomph to any minimalist look. She styles a neon green monokini with denim and simple makeup. She looks ravishing and raises the fashion quotient. The look is the ultimate minimalist, streetwear look.

