Happy Birthday Megha Akash: 5 Recent and Upcoming Movies of the South Actress

Actress Megha Akash has carved a niche for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries with movies like Radhe, Petta, LIE, Enai Noki Paayum Thota and many more. Since making her acting debut in the 2017 movie LIE, Megha Akash has explored a variety of genres and roles. In her career span of over six years, Megha Akash has already played many unconventional versatile roles. Today, the actress turns a year older. To mark her birthday, here’s a look at Megha Akash’s recent and upcoming films that you can watch this week.

Raja Raja Chora

Helmed by Hasith Goli, the film is comedy film that stars Sree Vishnu, Megha Akash and Sunaina in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Bhaskar, a Xerox shop assistant and part-time burglar, who is desperate for a better living and resorts to risky and quick methods that land him in hot water. He pretends to be a software engineer in order to be with one. That’s when the trouble begins for him.

Dear Megha

The film, Dear Megha, is helmed by Sushanth Reddy and bankrolled by Vedaansh Creative Works. This movie depicts Megha’s transition from a teenager to a woman, her love stories and the troubles of her life. The film stars Megha Akash, Thrigun and Arjun Somayajula in lead roles.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir

The film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth, stars Megha Akash in the lead role. The movie is bankrolled under the banner Chandaraa Arts. The movie also stars Ragu Aditya and Chinnijayanth in lead roles. Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir is set to release in December this year.

Maate Mantramu

The film, Maate Mantramu, directed by Abhimanyu Baddi, stars Megha Akash, Rajendra Prasad and Rahul Vijay in lead roles. The movie is produced by Kota Film Factory and Trippy Flix Studios. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release this year.

Single Shankarum Smartphone Simranum

The story revolves around a frustrated food delivery boy who receives a super-intelligent AI phone with all the emotions of a girl. When it falls in love with him, it completely transforms his life. The film stars Megha Akash, Anju Kurian and Shiva in lead roles.

