Happy Birthday Meghna Mishra: Top Five Songs of the Talented Singer

Meghna Mishra is one of the most talented young singers of our time. Mishra, who had trained as a singer under her father, began her singing career at the age of 13 for|Bengali filmKkoli: A Journey of Love (2014) and a Marathi film called Vitti Dandu (2014). However, it was the film Secret Superstar that allowed the entire nation to discover her vocal talents. On the occasion of Mishra’s birthday, we take a look at five hit songs sung by her.

1. Main Kaun Hoon (2017)

Meghna Mishra sang five out of the eight songs from Secret Superstar (2017). Main Kaun Hoon is one of the hit tracks from the Advait Chandan-directed film. The song, composed by Amit Trivedi, is written by Kausar Munir and Aamir Khan. It depicts Zaira Wasim’s character Insia Malik, who uploads YouTube videos of herself singing songs and wishes to become a professional singer.

2. Nachdi Phira (2017)

Nachdi Phira is another superhit track performed by Mishra for Secret Superstar. Kausar Munir penned the lyrics, while Amit Trivedi composed the song. Mishra won the Best Female playback Singer trophy at the 2018 Filmfare Awards for this song. Nachdi Phira depicts the character of Insia (Wasim) singing at a recording studio and impressing the music director Shakti Kumar (Aamir Khan).

3. Sapne Re (2017)

This melodious Amit Trivedi composition from Secret Superstar speaks of Insia’s dreams and hopes of becoming a singer. Mishra beautifully captures the vocal emotions of the lead character and does justice to Kausar Munir’s heart-warming lyrics.

4. Hazar Bochor (2019)

In this song from director Manoj Michigan’s Bengali romantic thriller Tritio Adhyay (2019), Mishra performs a romantic duet with singer Papon. The track deals with the reunion of former lovers while they ponder upon their separation years ago. Hazar Bochor is composed and written by Arin.

5. Dil Udd Ja Re (Revisited) (2021)

This track from the film Pagglait (2021), directed by Umesh Bisht, opens with the swooning vocals of Mishra.

Arijit Singh, who also composed the soundtrack for the film, joins her for a perfect duet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here