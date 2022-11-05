Happy Birthday Mehreen Pirzadaa: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actress

Mehreen Kaur Pirzadaa is an actress who is best known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films. She is celebrating her birthday today. Mehreen entered the world of showbiz in her early 20s. The actress made her acting debut in the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, playing the role of Mahalakshmi. She made her Bollywood debut in March 2017 with the film Phillauri, co-starring Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, and Suraj Sharma.

Mehreen was last seen in the film F3: Fun and Frustration. On the occasion of her 27th birthday, let’s take a look at her latest and upcoming movies:

F3: Fun And Frustration (2022)

F3: Fun And Frustration is a Telugu comedy film, written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. It is the second installment in Sri Venkateswara Creations’ Fun and Frustration series, and a standalone sequel to F2 (2019). Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzadaa reprise their roles from F2. Manchi Rojulochaie (2021)

Manchi Rojulochaie is a romantic comedy film directed by Maruthi Dasari and co-produced by V Celluloid and SKN. The film stars Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen Pirzadaa in the lead roles, and Anup Rubens composed the music. Mehreen portrayed the role of Padma in the film. Pattas (2020)

The martial arts film was written and directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. It stars Dhanush in a dual role alongside Sneha, Mehreen Pirzadaa, and Naveen Chandra, with Nassar and Munishkanth in supporting roles. The film was released in theatres in January 2020. Aswathama (2020)

Aswathama is a 2020 Telugu crime-thriller directed by Ramana Teja. The film is based on a story by Naga Shourya. The film, produced by Usha Mulpuri and produced by Ira Creations, stars Shourya, Mehreen Pirzadaa, and Jisshu Sengupta, with Sargun Kaur Luthra and Harish Uthaman in supporting roles. Spark (upcoming)

Mehreen’s upcoming Telugu feature film Spark is touted to be a high-octane action-thriller. It will also star Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The movie will mark Aravind Kumar Ravi Varma’s Telugu debut. The first schedule of the film was shot in Hyderabad. Spark will be shot at many locations across India.

