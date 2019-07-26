Happy Birthday Mick Jagger: 5 Songs by Rolling Stones Legend that You Shouldn’t Miss

Sir Michael Philip Jagger, or popularly known as Sir Mick Jagger, was born on July 26, 1943. The worldwide famed English singer, songwriter, actor, and film producer is better known as the lead singer and one of the founder members of the Rolling Stones. The 75-year-old vocalist has given many hit songs to the world of music, especially in the history of rock & roll. His career spanned over nearly five decades, having a series of low and high phases.

On the 75th birthday of the legendary singer, here are 5 evergreen hits that you shouldn’t miss.

Sympathy for the Devil (1968): The song Sympathy for the Devil is the opening track of Rolling Stones’ 1968 album Beggars Banquet. Written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Beggars Banquet marks the band's most inspired and inspiring era. With some of the best rock songs of the era, Beggars Banquet has given Jagger’s most famous songs ever as ‘Sympathy for the Devil’, with him singing like a possessed devil. In 2012 documentary Crossfire Hurricane, Jagger also stated that his influence for the song came from Baudelaire and Russian author Mikhail Bulgakov's novel The Master and Margarita.

Wild Horses (1971): From Rolling Stones’ 1971 album Sticky Fingers, the song Wild Horses, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, is yet another hit by the lead singer of the band. The song was written for Keith Richards’ newborn son Marlon. However, Mick Jagger rewrote Keith's lyrics, keeping only the line “Wild horses couldn't drag me away.” His rewrite was based on his relationship with his girlfriend at the time Marianne Faithfull, which was disintegrating.

Gimme Shelter (1969): The opening track to the 1969 album Let It Bleed by the Rolling Stones, Gimme Shelter is another not-to-be-missed hit by Mick Jagger. As usual, the song was written by the Rolling Stones' lead vocalist Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards. Gimme Shelter paints a bleak world view inspired by the Vietnam war and became inspiration for many other similar situations.

You Can’t Always Get What You Want (1969): Another hit from Rolling Stones’ 1969 album Let It Bleed, You Can’t Always Get What You Want was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. The three verses of the song address major topics of the 1960s: love, politics, and drugs, which each verse capturing the essence of the initial optimism and eventual disillusion.

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1969): From the Rolling Stones’ 1969 album Live'r Than You'll Ever Be, Jumpin’s jack Flash is another wrong written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. The song was inspired by Jack Dyer, Keith Richards' gardener. Mick Jagger described the song as ‘being a song about having a hard time and getting out. Just a metaphor for getting out of all the acid things.’

