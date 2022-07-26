Happy Birthday Mick Jagger: Miss You to Start Me Up; 5 Hit Tracks of The Singer That'll Bring Back Nostalgia

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MICK JAGGER: The lead vocalist and one of the founding members of the rock band the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, is known for his exemplary contribution to the field of music. Today, the prolific artist is celebrating his 79th birthday. On this special occasion, here we have listed a few of his iconic songs that will definitely make you nostalgic.

Sympathy for the Devil

Featuring in the 1968 album Beggars Banquet, Sympathy for the Devil was created jointly by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. The track is considered as of the greatest songs ever made and is included on the 106th number of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Accentuated with quirky beats, the song introduces the creator as a man of wealth and taste who has stolen millions of souls. Gimme Shelter

This Mick Jagger track was ranked number 13 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2021. Released in 1969, Gimme Shelter was the opening band of the successful music album, Let It Bleed. Lyrically, this song touches on sensitive topics like war, fear, rape, and murder. It has also received guest vocals from musician Merry Clayton. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Jumpin’ Jack Flash is another hit track recorded by Mick Jagger’s rock band the Rolling Stones. With a distinctive sound accentuated by guitar, this track was released as a non-album single in the year 1968. Jumpin’ Jack Flash topped the UK Singles Chart and also peaked at number three in the USA upon its release. Miss You

Miss You was written by Mick Jagger in collaboration with Keith Richards. Featuring in the 1978 album Some Girls, Miss You was the first single that was released a month prior the Rolling Stones dropped their album. The track peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was also placed at number three on the UK Singles Chart. Start Me Up

Start Me Up features in the tracklist of the 1981 album namely Tattoo You. It was the leading single of the album peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and Australian Kent Music Report, and number two in Canada.

