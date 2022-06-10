Happy Birthday Mika Singh: Watch Chartbuster Songs of the Singer That are Perfect to Groove On

Mika Singh can easily be called a machine that produces one hit party song after another. The star singer never fails to throb people’s hearts with his punchy voice. Having entered the music industry in the late nineties, he has been entertaining music lovers and dancers alike, ever since.

Mika Singh has sang super hit songs like Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag, Gandi Baat, Pungi, Party Toh Banti Hai and many more. As the singer turns 45 today, check out the latest hits by Mika Singh that you would want to play on loop.

Ishqam

Mika Singh partnered with Ali Qui Mirza for this which became a national hit right after it got released. The song quickly got viral on Instagram reels as well, making it one of the most popular hits by Mika Singh in 2020.

Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag

A rendition of his original song that came out in 2011, this updated version also had popular Bollywood rapper, Badshah, alongside Neha Kakkar, featuring in it. The song was released as the soundtrack of the movie Ginny Weds Sunny, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Messy.

Glassiyan

Sung by Mika Singh, this Punjabi dance number came in 2021, this song instantly became a hit Punjabi banger that rules the dancefloors. The song also had the voice of singer Bhavdeep Romana and featured Aveera Singh in it.

Whistle Baja 2.0

Whistle Baja 2.0 was out in April and gained well-deserved attention. Mika Singh, as always, did an incredible job with his energetic and joyful voice in the song. The music was given by the legendary artist A.R. Rahman. The song featured in the movie Heropanti 2, starring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff.

Mika di Vohti

Released in May 2022, Mika di Vohti has already made it to the favourites list of music lovers. The song is currently one of the popular choices for wedding performances and features the classic Mika Singh magic.

