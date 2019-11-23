Take the pledge to vote

Happy Birthday Miley Cyrus: Do Not Miss Out on These Songs by Her

As the birthday girl celebrates her special day, here is a list of some of Miley Cyrus' best songs.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
Happy Birthday Miley Cyrus: Do Not Miss Out on These Songs by Her
Miley Cyrus, better known for role in Hannah Montana, is celebrating her 27th birthday on November 23. Born in 1992, the singer-actress’s birth name is Destiny Hope Cyrus. The American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist, Miley has always been the focus of international media. She surprised the world with her wedding with her long-time boyfriend Liam Hemsworth last year. However, the couple has parted their ways and that also came as a shock to the world.

Miley is known for her wide range of singing styles, including pop, country pop, and hip hop. Being awarded several times for her songs, Miley is one of the most successful singers in US today. As the birthday girl celebrates her special day, here is a list of some of her best songs:

Wrecking Ball

Recorded for her fourth studio album Bangerz, released in 2013, Wrecking Ball is definitely one of the most famous as well controversial songs by the singer. Written by Dr Luke and Cirkut, the song is a pop ballad, which discusses the deterioration of a relationship. In fact, some critics also described it as ‘a modern day My Heart Will Go On' that discussed a deteriorated, short-lived young romance.

We Can’t Stop

Another hit from Miley’s performances, We Can’t Stop was recorded for her fourth studio album Bangerz, released in 2013. A party anthem, We Can’t Stop is a pop and R&B song. It talks about ahouse party and recreational drug use.

Party In the USA

This is undoubtedly one of the best tracks by Miley Cyrus, recorded for her first extended play (EP) The Time of Our Lives, in 2009. The song was released in August 2009 as the lead single from the project. The song pays tribute to the 1978 film Grease and Cyrus' parents' courting days.

Can’t Be Tamed

The song was recorded by Miley for her third studio album of the same name in the year 2010. According to Cyrus, this song describes a desire to break out and experience freedom. It deals with the themes of freedom and self-expression.

Malibu

Another hit in the list, Malibu was recorded by Miley Cyrus as the lead single from her sixth studio album, Younger Now. As known, Cyrus wrote the song while taking an Uber on her way to her first day on The Voice. The song provides introspection on her love life with Liam Hemsworth.

