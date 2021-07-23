Happy Birthday Milind Gunaji: Best Performances of the Actor

Milind Gunaji is an Indian actor, popular for his work in Marathi films. He started his career in 1993 with the film Papeeha. In his career spanning over several decades, Gunaji has been part of numerous Bollywood blockbusters as well. He is known for the portrayal of unique characters. Apart from being an actor, Gunaji is also a writer and television show host. He has also served as the brand ambassador for forest and wildlife for the Government of Maharashtra. As the actor turns a year older on July 23, let’s look at some of his best performances:

1. Devdas (2002)

Gunaji played the role of Kalibabu in one of the most brilliant Indian films ever made. His portrayal of Kalibabu, the ill-natured son-in-law of Paro (played by Aishwarya Rai), is counted amongst Gunaji’s most memorable roles. Gunaji played the negative shade of the character to the best of his ability in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

2. Khatta Meetha (2010)

Gunaji played an important role in the Priyadarshan film. The Akshay Kumar-starrer based on the life of an ambitious contractor managed to tickle the funny bone of many viewers. Gunaji’s character's name was Suhas Vichare, who is the brother-in-law of Akshay’s character Sachin Tichkule.

3. Virasat (1997)

The blockbuster film starred Anil Kapoor, Tabu, and Pooja Batra in the main roles. Gunaji played the role of Bali Thakur, son of Birju (Govind Namdeo) and cousin of Shakti (Anil Kapoor). Bali is Shakti’s childhood friend but begin to despise him and turns against him. Gunaji gave a splendid performance and was nominated for Best Villain Filmfare Award.

4. Fareb (1996)

The story is about Inspector Indarjeet Saxena (Milind Gunaji) who becomes possessive for Suman Verma (Suman Ranganathan), wife of Dr. Rohit Verma (Faraaz Khan). Inder desires Suman and goes to the extent of plotting against Dr. Verma so as to get rid of him. Gunaji earned the Filmfare nomination in the Best Villain category for his performance.

5. Zulmi (1999)

Gunaji essays the role of Nihal Thakur, grandson of Babaji (Dara Singh) whose caretaker is Balraj (Amrish Puri). Balraj hires an angry man Raj (Akshay Kumar) as the bodyguard of his daughter Komal (Twinkle Khanna). Komal and Raj fall in love. It later comes to light that Nihal was the one who raped Raj’s sister. What follows next forms the rest of the film’s plot.

