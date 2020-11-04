News18 Logo

5-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Milind Soman: His Adorable Pics with Wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Goa with his wife, turns 55 today. Here are some of the best pictures of the wonderful couple.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one hot couple everyone loves to watch. They share such an enviable companionship that is exemplary for most people and their fitness level is just out of this world. Since getting married in April 2018, the couple has been inseparable and we know this from the numerous adorable pictures they share on social media.

1. Twinning

Wearing matching dark outfits, the couple is posing on a beach on the east coast of the US.

2. Breathe

For anybody who wants to know my travel experience last week!!!! . . Boarding in Mumbai was super smooth, queues moving along quickly, all documents on phone, QR codes scanned, contact less!! Was actually a pleasure Indigo provided a face shield, gloves, sanitizer and, if required, a kind of ppe suit.. Flight was 3hrs to Guwahati, @ankita_earthy and I were in the first row with nobody next to us, and everything was quite pleasant! . . . Guwahati was a different story. Two forms to be filled and submitted outside the terminal building, then all passengers had to reach a stadium 30min from the airport to undergo a mandatory test for covid-19. Another form to be filled at the testing centre. 45min wait for our rapid test results, which were negative, then 14 day home quarantine stamp on the hand for Ankita. No quarantine for me as I had a return flight after 2 days. The whole process after landing took more than 3hrs. A long day. The only nice thing was that everybody was courteous. A police person came home the next day to check if Ankita was at home. Did not really understand the logic of the entire process, but am sure there were reasonable reasons i hear that this process on arrival in Guwahati is now changed.. . . . Arrival back in Mumbai was super smooth again and was out of the airport and back home in 30min

Following all precautions on account of Covid-19, the couple can be seen all masked up as they left for Guwahati from Mumbai. The masks read “Breathe”.

3. Happy Couple

Soman is holding the tricolour and running with Ankita who is wearing a pink saree in this beautiful picture. “With confidence and with pride. Only when we love one another, as humans, regardless of colour, race or religion, can we truly be free,” wrote Soman.

4. Dreamy

This is a throwback picture from July 2018 Soman shared earlier this year. “a white dress under a waterfall in the middle of a Spanish forest, just like you wanted @ankita_earthy,” read the caption.

5. Couple Goals

Who needs a deadlift when you have such a supporting partner!

6. Seal with love

Watch the couple kissing on the way to the 19,341 feet high Uhuru peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. Hiking gets a lot easier when you carry so much love with you.

7. Picture perfect

Here is one breathtaking picture of the hot couple running on the white sands.


