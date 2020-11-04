Happy Birthday Milind Soman: His Adorable Pics with Wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one hot couple everyone loves to watch. They share such an enviable companionship that is exemplary for most people and their fitness level is just out of this world. Since getting married in April 2018, the couple has been inseparable and we know this from the numerous adorable pictures they share on social media.

Milind Soman, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Goa with his wife, turns 55 today. Here are some of the best pictures of the wonderful couple.

1. Twinning

Wearing matching dark outfits, the couple is posing on a beach on the east coast of the US.

2. Breathe

Following all precautions on account of Covid-19, the couple can be seen all masked up as they left for Guwahati from Mumbai. The masks read “Breathe”.

3. Happy Couple

Soman is holding the tricolour and running with Ankita who is wearing a pink saree in this beautiful picture. “With confidence and with pride. Only when we love one another, as humans, regardless of colour, race or religion, can we truly be free,” wrote Soman.

4. Dreamy

This is a throwback picture from July 2018 Soman shared earlier this year. “a white dress under a waterfall in the middle of a Spanish forest, just like you wanted @ankita_earthy,” read the caption.

5. Couple Goals

Who needs a deadlift when you have such a supporting partner!

6. Seal with love

Watch the couple kissing on the way to the 19,341 feet high Uhuru peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. Hiking gets a lot easier when you carry so much love with you.

7. Picture perfect

Here is one breathtaking picture of the hot couple running on the white sands.