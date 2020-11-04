Happy Birthday Milind Soman: His Adorable Pics with Wife Ankita Konwar
Milind Soman, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Goa with his wife, turns 55 today. Here are some of the best pictures of the wonderful couple.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: November 4, 2020, 7:08 IST
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one hot couple everyone loves to watch. They share such an enviable companionship that is exemplary for most people and their fitness level is just out of this world. Since getting married in April 2018, the couple has been inseparable and we know this from the numerous adorable pictures they share on social media.
Milind Soman, who is currently enjoying a vacation in Goa with his wife, turns 55 today.
1. Twinning
Another pose, another beach ! Its autumn on the east coast of the U.S, but today was just sunny all day . . . Even the most beautiful and popular beaches are bare and deserted, just me and @ankita_earthy, with no other person for miles .. except @youngwolffilms who took this pic this is Sandy Hook beach, a narrow peninsula, home to a whole lot of seagulls, and views of New York and New Jersey on either side. . . . What are you guys upto ??????? . . . #love #health #life #fun #happiness #fitnessaddict #beach #sun #sand #surf #atlanticocean
Wearing matching dark outfits, the couple is posing on a beach on the east coast of the US.
2. Breathe
For anybody who wants to know my travel experience last week!!!! . . Boarding in Mumbai was super smooth, queues moving along quickly, all documents on phone, QR codes scanned, contact less!! Was actually a pleasure Indigo provided a face shield, gloves, sanitizer and, if required, a kind of ppe suit.. Flight was 3hrs to Guwahati, @ankita_earthy and I were in the first row with nobody next to us, and everything was quite pleasant! . . . Guwahati was a different story. Two forms to be filled and submitted outside the terminal building, then all passengers had to reach a stadium 30min from the airport to undergo a mandatory test for covid-19. Another form to be filled at the testing centre. 45min wait for our rapid test results, which were negative, then 14 day home quarantine stamp on the hand for Ankita. No quarantine for me as I had a return flight after 2 days. The whole process after landing took more than 3hrs. A long day. The only nice thing was that everybody was courteous. A police person came home the next day to check if Ankita was at home. Did not really understand the logic of the entire process, but am sure there were reasonable reasons i hear that this process on arrival in Guwahati is now changed.. . . . Arrival back in Mumbai was super smooth again and was out of the airport and back home in 30min
Following all precautions on account of Covid-19, the couple can be seen all masked up as they left for Guwahati from Mumbai. The masks read “Breathe”.
3. Happy Couple
Why do we judge others ? Maybe we feel we will be judged. True freedom is being able to express who we really are as individuals and allowing others to do the same. Without shame or embarrassment or fear. With confidence and with pride. Only when we love one another, as humans, regardless of colour, race or religion, can we truly be free. . . . #happyindependenceday #freedom
Soman is holding the tricolour and running with Ankita who is wearing a pink saree in this beautiful picture. “With confidence and with pride. Only when we love one another, as humans, regardless of colour, race or religion, can we truly be free,” wrote Soman.
4. Dreamy
This is a throwback picture from July 2018 Soman shared earlier this year. “a white dress under a waterfall in the middle of a Spanish forest, just like you wanted @ankita_earthy,” read the caption.
5. Couple Goals
Rise & shine, people! Inculcate practices in your lifestyle that bring out the best in you, habits that keep your body active and your mind still. Make fitness not just a part of your routine but a part of you. With the RuPay SELECT experience, give yourself the much needed fitness and calm that you need. Log on to their website - rupay.co.in/select and browse through various offerings. And yes, keep watching this space to know how I won @ankita_earthy ‘s heart all over again with a RuPay SELECT experience. @rupay_npci #RuPaySelect #SelectExperiences #SelectYou #AskForRuPay
Who needs a deadlift when you have such a supporting partner!
6. Seal with love
JAMBO people !!!!!!!!!! What an amazingly beautiful 28th birthday for my #superwife @ankita_earthy and what a way to begin your 29th year, reaching #Uhuru peak, at 19,341ft, the highest point of Mt #kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa !!! And, I think, one of the first Assamese women to do so so proud of you sweetheart You will inspire many more ! I wish you always greater heights, greater love, greater happiness ❤ #HONGERA MALKIA !! #30thaugust2019 #LateBirthdayPost #africa #alwaysandforever Fredy
Watch the couple kissing on the way to the 19,341 feet high Uhuru peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. Hiking gets a lot easier when you carry so much love with you.
7. Picture perfect
Here is one breathtaking picture of the hot couple running on the white sands.