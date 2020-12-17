Happy birthday Milla Jovovich: A Look at Life of 'Resident Evil' Star

When it comes to achieving stardom at a young age, actress Milla Jovovich is one of the most renowned faces in Hollywood. Having come to Los Angeles at a young age, Milla rose to huge heights as a model in her teens. Her glorious modelling career led her to the films and now we know her as the zombie-killing fierce woman.

Today, actress, model, and musician Milla Jovovich turns 44 and here is her career panned out:

Born in Kyiv, Ukraine, Milla emigrated with her parents to London when she was five. Later, she moved to LA and professionally began working as a model in her pre-teens. She worked with famed names like Herb Ritts and Gene Lemuel.

When Milla was 11, photographer Richard Avedon chose her to be one of Revlon's "Most Unforgettable Women in the World", giving her immediate spotlight.

Thereafter, Milla came into the world of cinema and stirred controversy when took up the role of Lilli Hargrave in the 1991 film Return to the Blue Lagoon.

Soon French director Luc Besson spotted the young Milla and cast her in his science fiction film The Fifth Element, starring Bruce Willis and Gary Oldman. The 1997 film cemented Milla as the first choice for inter galactic action films in Hollywood.

The actress married Luc Besson but soon divorced him. After this, she got the chance to star as Alice in the Resident Evil franchise and the actress had found her distinctive place in the industry.

Based on the Japanese video game franchise of the same name by Capcom, the Resident Evil film franchise released the first film in 2002 and there have been six movies in the series till date. These have collectively grossed over $1 billion worldwide, making it the most commercially successful video game adaptation to this date.

Paul WS Anderson, who is the director of four of the Resident Evil films including the first, is also the husband of Milla. The couple got married in 2009.

Milla’s latest movie, Monster Hunter, again based on a video game series, is also produced, written and directed by Paul. the film was released earlier this month.