CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElectionSchedule#INDvsSA#PKL
Home » News » Movies » Happy Birthday Mithila Palkar: Drool-worthy Pictures of the Actress You Should Not Miss
1-MIN READ

Happy Birthday Mithila Palkar: Drool-worthy Pictures of the Actress You Should Not Miss

Mithila Palkar has been impressing us with her girl-next-door image and natural performances in movies. (Images: Instagram)

Mithila Palkar has been impressing us with her girl-next-door image and natural performances in movies. (Images: Instagram)

Mithila Palkar has already made a special place in the heart of her fans. Right from her acting debut in a Marathi short film to web series and Netflix special series, she has continuously been winning hearts.

Entertainment Bureau

Mithila Palkar welcomed the New Year with this sun-kissed picture. She wore a pink bodysuit and paired it with blue denim shorts.

Mithila is a fitness enthusiast and this snapshot is proof.

RELATED NEWS

On the occasion of Diwali, Mithila shared these happy pictures on the gram. She looked stunning in a traditional outfit.

Mithila is"always going where the sun shines". She has shared a picture of herself in this light blue saree.

The ‘Little Things’ star dropped this goofy snap with her co-star Dhruv. Too cute, isn’t it?

One from the list. Mithila shared this random picture of herself that she took in a lift.

Flaunting her huge pearl earrings, the gajara and her doe eyes, Mithila looked breathtaking in this ethnic outfit.

Mithila and blue co-ord sets are a match made in heaven.

We loved how she paired her white sneakers with a mini-floral print dress.

One of Mithila’s hottest pictures on her Instagram is in this black bodysuit. She paired her dream-team bodysuit with a sheer jacket and black leather boots.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags
first published:January 11, 2022, 08:00 IST