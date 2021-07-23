Happy Birthday Mohan Agashe: Five Must Watch Movies of the Veteran

Mohan Agashe is a well-known name in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Before entering the world of films, he was a professor. He started his career in art-house films and later worked in commercial movies. Winner of Padma Shri, Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, Goethe Medal and Sahitya Akademi Award, Agashe is an MBBS and has a PG degree in Psychiatry. A founding Director of Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health, he has extensively worked in the fields of clinical psychology and psychopharmacology. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, here are a few of his must-watch films:

1. Valu (2008)

An Umesh Kulkarni directorial, this black comedy also starred Atul Kulkarni, Bharathi Acharekar, Veena Jamkar, Girish Kulkarni, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Nandu Madhav, Nirmitee Sawant and Renuka Daftardar. The actors did justice to the characters they played and the bull cherishes audiences with genuine and true humour. This film was adorned with praises by the audiences and even presented in many international film festivals.

2. Sinhasan (1979)

Dr Jabbar Patel’s political drama is written by Vijay Tendulkar. Based on novels by Arun Sadhu, the film featured Nilu Phule, Arun Sarnaik, Shriram Lagoo, Nana Patekar, Reema Lagoo and Usha Nadkarni in important roles. The plot revolves around the political corruption in Maharashtra and its impact on the common man. Agashe as MLA Bhudhaji totally owns the character and portrays the role aptly. The film covers several shades of Indian politics and society.

3. Astu (2013)

Directed by Sumitra Bhave and Sunil Suktankar, the film portrays the decline and physical degeneration of an old man. Iravati Harshe, Amruta Subhash and Milind Soman played pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Dr Shastri aka Appa (played by Agashe). Appa is highly revered for his wisdom and knowledge about the Vedas. However, the retired Sanskrit professor is suffering from Alzheimer’s, which causes all the knowledge to gradually fade away. Agashe is simply outstanding in the role and his performance helps the film to rise at another level.

4. Saamna (1974)

The thriller drama directed by Jabbar Patel was selected for the 25th Berlin Film Festival. The film shed light on the politics of rural Maharashtra. Starring Nilu Phule, Smita Patil, Shriram Lagoo and Vilas Rakate, this film became a benchmark in the Marathi film industry. Agashe plays Maruti Kamble, a soldier who returns home from war and challenges a corrupt politician for his exploitative practices. The dialogues and performances of each character in the film makes it worth watching.

5. Kaasav (2017)

Filmmaker duo Sumitra Bhave–Sunil Sukthankar directed this National Award-winning family drama. Kaasav translates to turtle, which is a great metaphor for the story of the film. The plot basically shows the effects of depression and how to overcome it. Janaki (Irawati Harshe) is travelling to her village and en route meets a young boy, Manav (Rajwade) who attempted suicide. She takes him home for his treatment and gives the kind of help and care needed by the boy to get out of it. Dattabhau’s (Agashe) own life experience helps solve the riddle for them. Agashe gives a fine performance in this masterpiece of a film.

