Happy Birthday Mohan Agashe: Recent Hindi, Marathi and Tamil Movies of the Veteran Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOHAN AGASHE: Veteran actor Mohan Agashe celebrates his birthday on July 23. He is a well-known name in Hindi, Marathi, as well as, Tamil cinema and has won many other accolades like the Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi Award.

Besides the cinematic achievements, Agashe is an MBBS and has a Post-Graduate degree in Psychiatry. He is also one of the founding Directors of the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health, and has extensively worked in the fields of clinical psychology.

Some of his best works include movies like Valu, Sinhasan, Astu, Saamna and Kaasav. Here, we take a look at some of his recent performances in movies.

Vezham

Vezham is a 2022 Tamil language thriller film directed by Sandeep Shyam. It has an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. Mohan Agashe played the role of Leena’s grandfather in the movie.

Chandramukhi

Mohan Agashe can be seen in the role of Dadasaheb Saswadkar in this 2022 Marathi musical romantic drama film written by Chinmay Mandlekar and directed by Prasad Oak.

Bachchhan Pandey

This Farhad Samji-directed Hindi movie starred Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles and was released this year. Mohan Agashe played the character of Minister Laalji Bhagat.

Toofaan

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this 2021 Hindi language movie about a boxer stars Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The character of Bala was played by Mohan Agashe in the film.

Karkhanisanchi Waari

Karkhanisanchi Waari is a 2021 Marathi drama movie directed by Mangesh Joshi. The story revolves around a family who goes out on a road trip to scatter the ashes of the eldest son of the family in different locations as per his last wish. Mohan Agashe plays the role of Satish Karkhanis.

Dithee

Mohan Agashe was a producer of this 2019 Marathi drama film directed by Sumitra Bhave. The veteran actor also starred in the film which has an IMDb rating of 6.9/10.

Mohan Agashe has also recently been a part of ZEE5 web series Hutatma.

