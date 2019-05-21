English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Happy Birthday Mohanlal: 10 Lesser Known Facts About the Actor
On his 59th birthday, here are a few interesting facts about Mohanlal, that will surely make you fall in love with the actor.
Image: Twitter
Mohanlal aka Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair is celebrating his 59th birthday on May 21. Known as ‘The Complete Actor’, Mohanlal is also a producer and a playback singer. He is fondly called Lalettan by his fans.
1. Thiranottam was supposed to be Mohanlal’s debut film at the age of 18, set to be released in 1978. However, the film got delayed for various reasons and was finally released in 2013, 25 years after its initial release date.
2. Before heading to movies, Mohanlal was a professional wrestler and has also won the Kerala state wrestling championship in 1977-78. He has also been given the honorary Black Belt Of Taekwondo by The World Taekwondo Headquarters, in Seoul, Korea.
3. Mohanlal’s 1997 film, Guru, was the first Malayalam film to be selected as
India’s official entry to the Oscars for nomination under the Best foreign film category.
4. Mohanlal has done more than 300 films. In 1986, he worked in 34 films, out of which 25 were hits.
5. Mohanlal’s Tamil debut was with Mani Ratnam for the 1997 film, Iruvar, which also marked the acting debut of former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
6. Mohanlal’s award tally includes four National awards, 17 Kerala state awards and 11 Filmfare awards. In fact, he is the only South Indian actor to receive IIFA award for his performance in Bollywood film, Company.
7. He has also been honored with the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cinema.
8. The highest-earning Malayalam actor, Mohanlal also owns an apartment on the 29th floor of world's tallest building, Dubai's famed Burj Khalifa.
9. Mohanlal was approached by Vishal Bhardwaj for his movie 7 Khoon Maaf, which the actor rejected citing his busy schedule for Malyalam movies.
10. Mohanlal is the first ever Indian actor and second personality after Kapil Dev, who has received a honourary Lt. Colonel post of the Indian Territorial Army, which was awarded to him in 2009.
