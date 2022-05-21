Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Lesser-Known Facts About 'The Complete Actor' of Malayalam Movie Industry

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOHANLAL BIRTHDAY: Mohanlal began his career in 1978 and has appeared in over 340 films during his four-decade career. He has also worked as a playback singer, television host, and film distributor. In 1991 and 1999, he won the national award for Best Actor for his roles in the movies Bharatham and Vanaprastham. ‘The Complete Actor’ is name of his official blog.

As the actor turns a year older today, we’ve created a list of lesser-known facts about him that fans might be surprised to learn.

Mohanlal completed his graduation from University College, Trivandrum. He has distributed more flicks in his home state of Kerala than the National Film Development Corporation of India. These are mainly films of parallel cinema, such as The Terrorist by Santosh Sivan. Mohanlal, also known as Mohanlal Viswanathan, has won five National Film Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards. The list of awards won by Mohanlal is long, with two of the most prestigious ones being the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for his outstanding contributions to cinema. Mohanlal is a highly generous man. He runs the ViswaSanthi Foundation, which is a non-profit charitable organisation. You will be amazed to find out that Mohanlal, now an accomplished actor, was once a professional wrestler. His devotion to wrestling was so strong that he won the Kerala State Wrestling Championship (1977-1978). He also got an honorary black belt in Taekwondo from the World Taekwondo Headquarters, which is in Seoul, Korea. At the age of 18, he made his acting debut in the film Thiranottam (1978). Remarkably, the film was released in 2013 after 25 years. He has also provided vocals for 31 songs, and all of them were from films in which he starred. Mohanlal had a total of 34 film releases in 1986. Twenty-five of them were box office blockbusters. He is the partner and director of Uni Royal Marian Exports, a large Kozhikode-based seafood export company, as well as the owner of Lal’s Tastebuds restaurant in Dubai.

