Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Here are His 5 Must Watch Movies

One of the biggest stars in the Malayalam cinema Mohanlal turns a year older today. Born in Elanthoor area of Kerala, Mohanlal entered the film industry while he was just a teenager. If the grapevine is to be believed then the actor has worked in more than 340 films.

Apart from being a versatile actor, he is also a playback singer and producer. Till date, he has won five National Film Awards

On Mohanlal’s birthday we take a look at 5 of his best films that are a must-watch for you:

Drishayam

The 2013 drama thriller movie has been directed and written by Jeethu Joseph. The film won quite a few awards including the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value and the Filmfare Award for Best Film – Malayalam. The movie was remade in four Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Kireedam

Sibi Malayil’s Kireedam hit the theatre in July 1989. The birthday boy plays the lead role of Sethumadhavan in the film. The movie has been remade in five other Indian languages including, Bengali, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. The film has been written by AK Lohitadas.

Thanmathra

The movie is based on a short story titled Orma. The 2005 drama film has been written and directed by Blessy. The plot of the movie revolves around how Alzheimer's disease affects the life of the person and his family. Thanmathra won five Kerala State Film Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and a Special Mention Award for the debutant actor Arjun Lal.

Kaalapani

The 1996 epic historical drama film has been directed and co-written by Priyadarshan. The movie revolves around the lives of Indian freedom fighters incarcerated in the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the British Rule. The film won 6 Kerala State Film Awards and three National Film Awards.

His Highness Abdullah

The musical thriller drama film, which hit the screens in 1990, was directed by Sibi Malayil. It was also the debut production of Mohanlal’s company Pranavam Arts. It also won two National Film Awards.

