Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Remembering Malayalam Superstar's Finest Works of All Time

One of the finest stars of Malayalam cinema Mohanlal Viswanathan, famous as Mohanlal, turns 61 today. The actor has made an everlasting impression on the audience with his acting chops and power-packed performance across genres. The actor rules the box office collection and to date holds the position of the highest-grossing movie ever made in Malayalam. On his birthday, let’s look at the must-watch movies of the actor.

Lucifer: Lucifer is one of the biggest grossing movies in Malayalam to date. The movie crossed Rs 200 crore in the worldwide box office and received tremendous pan-India attention. Lucifer, a tale of politics and greed, was the first Malayalam movie to cross 50 crores in the international market. The movie also starred Manju Warrier, Vivek Oberoi, and Sai Kumar.

Pulimurugan: A movie with all elements to entertain the audience and man-animal relation being the heart of the storyline comprises Pulimurugan. Directed by Vysakh, and receiving a critically acclaimed score by Gopi Sundar, the movie is a must-watch for all Mohanlal fans.

Drishyam: Drishyam always reminds us of Ajay Devgn starrer 2015 movie with the same name, but it is a well-known fact that it was a Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam movie. Jeethu Joesph’s thriller is about a family man who can go to any extent to protect his family after they come under the radar of a police official, whose son is missing. Its sequel Drishyam 2 streamed on Amazon Prime this year.

Kanupapa: Kanupapa is an intense thriller and also a box office attraction. Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie is about a blind man who tries to save a young girl from a psychopathic serial killer.

Grandmaster: Based on the book The A.B.C Murders authored by Agatha Christie, the movie stars Mohanlal as an IPS officer, who receives a note from an anonymous man who challenges him to figure out how is he going to kill his targets. Clueless about this anonymous man, the IPS officer sets on an undesigned operation. Directed by B Unnikrishnan, Grandmaster also stars Anoop Menon, Priyamani, and Babu Antony.

