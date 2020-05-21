Happy Birthday Mohanlal: Rishi Kapoor Wanted to Work with Him, Big B Called Him Better Than Leonardo DiCaprio

Many Bollywood actors have either shared screen space with, or expressed the desire to do so, with south superstar Mohanlal, who turned 60 today. While Rishi Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan expressed their desire to work with him, Amitabh Bachchan said he's a better actor than Leonardo DiCaprio.

Rishi, who passed away on April 30, had told Jeethu Joseph, the director of his last release 'The Body', that he would love to work with Mohanlal in a movie. Joseph, during an interview with Times of India, had revealed that during one of his visits to Rishi's house, the late actor asked the director to write a script for Rishi and Mohanlal.

Rishi's wish remained unfulfilled, as the actor succumbed to cancer after a two-year battle with the disease.

Amitabh Bachchan was working with 'Odiyan' director VA Srikumar on an ad. During a casual chat, Big B said that the director was in a place where he had a better actor than Leonardo DiCaprio. Bachchan, who shared screen space with DiCaprio in the Hollywood film 'The Great Gatsby', worked with Mohanlal in two movies - 'Kandahar' and 'Ram Gopal Varma ki Aag'.

Mohanlal recently featured alongwith Big B, Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor and others in a short film called 'Family', made to spread awareness about Covid-19 and the importance of social distancing.

Mohanlal's own colleagues in the south are also in awe of him. Rajinikanth once called Mohanlal the 'most natural actor in India'. He made the statement at the audio launch of 'Kaapaan', a movie that featured Suriya and Arya opposite Mohanlal, reported DNA.

