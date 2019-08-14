Happy Birthday Mohit Raina: 5 Times the Uri Actor Impressed us with His Instagram Pics

Actor Mohit Raina has come a long way from where he first started. The actor is celebrating his 36th birthday on August 14, 2019. Mohit, who started his acting career with a 2004 science fiction show Antariksh, has recently made his Bollywood debut in Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor has also made his web debut, opposite Dia Mirza, in the series Kaafir. Mohit’s claim to fame was with TV show Devon Ke Dev – Mahadev, where he acted with TV and movie actress Mouni Roy.

As the actor turns 37, here’s a look at 5 times when the actor slayed Instagram with his look:

Monochrome and Friday

The Mahabharata actor took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture recently. The casual look in the picture makes the actor looks hotter than ever. He has captioned the picture, “Music always sounds better on Friday.”

New song every day

The actor shared another monochrome picture a few days ago. Wearing a white shirt, the actor can be seen sitting with a pensive look, holding a pen in his hand. He shared the post with a few romantic lines.

Passion and fire

During all the promotions for his web series Kaafir, the actor shared a picture sitting beside a fire. He captioned it as ‘Junoon’, meaning ‘passion’ in English. Rain can be seen staring at the fire in the picture.

Sunday in black

He looks colourful even in black and this post is proof of that. Wearing black trousers, along with a black T-shirt, combined with a black leather jacket and black shoes, the actor looks perfectly handsome.

Tuesday wisdom

The actor shared a pensive picture, with a thoughtful message on a Tuesday. He captioned it, “Laughter is timeless; imagination has no age and Dreams are forever.” The actor can be seen in a denim jacket in the picture.

