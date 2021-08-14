Happy Birthday, Mohit Raina: Best Performances of TV’s Favourite Mahadev

Happy birthday, Mohit Raina. The actor who has stolen millions of hearts through his portrayal of the Lord Shiva, turned 39 on Saturday. Born and brought up in Jammu, Mohit has made his mark in the Hindi Television industry with several characters. Interestingly, in his career of 17 years, Mohit has worked in all the three platforms - films, Television and web series. He made his debut in the industry with the 2004 show Antariksh.

In 2008, he portrayed the role of Jai Kishan in the comedy drama Don Muthu Swami but it didn’t prove to be a success at the box-office. However, Mohit’s career trajectory took a leap when he made his way into the series Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his five best performances over the decade.

Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev

The show, based on the life of Lord Shiva, ran for a span of 3 years. Mohit, who played the lead role in the show, soon became a celebrity for his stellar performance. His body language, abs, and his smile made way right into the hearts of his audience. For the role of Shiva, Mohit learnt the Indian classical dance form Kathak, as it was an integral part of the show. Throughout the show, which tracked the story of Shiva’s journey from an ascetic to a family man, the actor played around 30 characters from Mahadev, Mahakala, Nataraja, Nilakantha, Jalandhara, Jata, Virabhadra, Kal Bhairav, Ardhanarishvara, Chandrashekar, Dattatreya, Lohitang and many more. The show charted top ratings during its course from 2011 to 2014. Mohit won several awards and accolades for his performance including Indian Television Academy Awards, Indian Telly Awards, Gold Awards and more.

Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat

In 2016, Mohit played the titular role of Emperor Ashoka of the Mauryan dynasty in this historical TV series. The show, which ran for two years, told the tale of the emperor and his struggles, and how he conquered all to become one of the greatest rulers of all time. Speaking at an event in 2016, Mohit said that he always wanted to play a character like that of Emperor Ashoka. He also underwent training in sword fighting and horse riding to play the character to perfection.

21 Sarfarosh Saragarhi 1897

This show was a historical drama series which was based on the battle of Saragarhi - a war fought between the Sikh soldiers employed with the then British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen. Mohit, who played the role of Havildar Ishan Singh - the leader of the Silk regimen, received numerous accolades for his performance. He also received the Indian Television Academy Awards and Indian Telly Awards’ Best actor trophy.

Ganga Ki Dheej

In this show, Mohit played the role of Agantuk, husband of Paakhi, played by Leena Jumani. The show traced the lives of unmarried women in a fictional village called Kaliganj of West Bengal. The show was an eye-opener in the terms of the ordeals faced by rural women.

Chehra

In this series, Mohit played the role of Garv, an young, sought-after eligible bachelor who proposes marriage to the lead actress - Bandini, a chirpy girl full of life, who doesn’t let her disabilities be a hurdle to her way ahead. The show ran for a rather short span of 4 months, but Mohit’s performance was appreciated.

Mohit was last seen in the 2020 Indian miniseries The Viral Wedding, where he shared screen space with Amol Parashar, Mohit Raina, Sonali Sachdev and Sharib Hashmi.

