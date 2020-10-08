Happy Birthday Mona Singh: Her 5 Popular TV Shows Apart from 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi'

Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame actor Mona Singh turns 31 today. She is a popular face on television and is also known for her supporting roles in Bollywood films.

Mona made her mark with her debut TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, where she played the role of a plain and simple girl who has to face difficulties because of the way she looks. Jassi remains the most memorable character of Mona Singh. However, the actor who first started working in 2003, has worked on several TV shows. On her birthday, let us take a look at her other works on television and web.

Mission Over Mars (2019)

This web series is based on the story of India’s Mars mission. Mona plays the role of Moushumi Ghosh who is a hot-headed scientist working on India’s project of sending an orbiter to Mars. She is shown as a dedicated professional in the show.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain (2018)

Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli appear in this drama streaming on Alt Balaji and Zee5. Three seasons of this drama have released so far and the fourth one is in production, as per reports. It is the relatable story of the trio who are having to choose between love and society, where Mona plays the role of Ananya who is in love with a married man.

Kavach (2016)

The supernatural drama has Mona Singh playing the role of Paridhi Bundela, a wife who is madly in love with her husband. The supernatural intervention comes when her character is shown to gets possessed by the spirit of her husband’s ex-lover.

Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do (2015-2016)

The show which aired on Sony Entertainment Television for over one year had Mona playing the role of Preet. It was a complex drama, the plot of which involved that Mona is married to an imposter who is actually a Pakistani spy. It is said that due to low TRPs, it was taken off air.

Kya Huaa Tera Vaada (2012-2013)

In this drama, Mona Singh plays the role of a homemaker named Mona who lives with her husband and three children. It is shown that her cheating husband is accidentally killed by his girlfriend. The melodramatic show also took a leap into future and we could see Mona’s children going up and the drama revolved around their family.