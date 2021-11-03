Happy Birthday, Monali Thakur: Times When the Singer Impressed Fans With Her Singing Talent

Born in a prominent Bengali musical family, Monali Thakur grew up learning the nuances of music from his father Shakti Thakur. She started her training in Indian classical music at a very young age. Her sister Mehuli Thakur also followed the footsteps of her father and joined the Bengali music industry.

Meanwhile, Monali burst onto the Hindi music scene with her participation in the singing reality show Indian Idol 2. While Monali failed to win the show title, she soon made her Bollywood playback debut with Zara Zara Touch Me in the 2008 release Race.

The song picturised on Katrina Kaif became an instant hit and gave Monali the required big break. She also sang the Khwaab Dekhe song from the movie.

However, Monali’s abilities aren’t just limited to music and she has featured in many Bengali films. She was also seen in director Nagesh Kukunoor’s Lakshmi. The singer tied the knot with Swedish restaurateur Maik Richter who was seen with her in the music video Dil Ka Fitoor.

As Monali celebrates her 36th birthday today, we take a look at her musical journey and list some of her popular tracks:

Sawaar loon, Lootera

She has delivered some of the most melodious tracks in recent years. One such song was Sawaar Loon from the 2013 release Lootera. The song beautiful depicted the love story between the leads Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh sitting in perfect sync with the feel of the 1960s- era in which the film was based.

Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Another prominent hit of Monali’s career was Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from the film Dum Laga Ke Haisa. She won her first-ever National Awards for playback singing with this song and still counted as one of her best songs.

Main Nachoon Aaj Chham Chham Chham, Baaghi

Monali’s voice compliments the depiction of rain on the screen along with Shraddha Kapoor’s dance steps. The song is one of the most played T-Series songs on youTube and has nearly 10 crore views.

Badri Ki Dulhaniya

If you needed any inspiration to take on the dance floor, then this upbeat title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania is tailored made for you. The upbeat song is just infectious.

Tune Maari Entriyaan, Gunday

The song beats and lyrics of the song can make anyone dance.

Here’s wishing Monali Thakur a very Happy Birthday!

