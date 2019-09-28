Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: 5 Times She Set Instagram on Fire

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has come a long way in Bollywood. Starting her career with TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi… to portraying the female lead in Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, the actress has had a career graph with various ups and downs.

Born on September 28, 1985, Mouni Roy is not only an actress, but a trained Kathak dancer too. Best known for her role in TV show Naagin, Mouni was born in Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Here is a look at some of her top Instagram posts:

Beauty in pastel: Last week, Mouni took to Instagram to share her series of gorgeous pictures in a beautiful pastel green flurry gown. The look was from the recently held award show, IIFA 2019. The Made In China actress teamed up her look with perfect makeup, with had details like smoky eyes, nude lipstick and hair styled in a bun. The actress went with minimum accessories.

Hot to Handle: Like us, Mouni also wishes going back to throwback happy moments. In her latest Instagram pictures, the actress looked sizzling hot in yellow bikini, paired with denim jacket. She shared it with the caption, “It’s hot outside and we were listening to a new song indoors or was it a poem, ummm I forget! Dizzy dizzy! #missing.”

Straight out of dream: If you go through Mouni’s Instagram, you will definitely be envy of her lifestyle. The actress, who is an epitome of perfection in beauty, shares a lot of vacation pictures, every now and then. In one of these pictures, where the actress looks stunning in a pink layered dress, sitting on a wooden platform in desert.

Denims all the way: While a lot of people try to carry an all-denim look, a very few are able to rock it, and Mouni is one of them. In a recent picture, the actress was all smiles in a denim jumpsuit, which she paired with black loafers and a sling bag.

Breathless in Backless: In a monochrome picture shared by the Brahmastra actress, she looks an absolute stunner. Dressed up in a backless spaghetti tee paired with uber cool denims, the actress’ picture is clicked by fashion photographer Sasha J Kimmane. Her hair is set in soft curls, with contoured face and glitter eyeshadow and kohl.

