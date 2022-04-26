Happy Birthday, Moushumi Chatterjee: Lesses Know Facts About The Piku Actress

First, Happy birthday Moushumi Chatterjee. The veteran actress turns 74th today. From making her acting debut at the age of 16 with Bengali film Balika Badhu to craving a place for her herself in industry, Moushumi has come a long way. And, she has given some jaw-dropping performances over the years.

And, today, on her birthday, let us take a look at some lesser-known facts about Moushumi Chatterjee

1.Moushumi Chatterjee got married at the age of 16. And, she made her Bollywood debut after marriage.

2.It is being said that she never used glycerin for emotional scenes. Speaking about it in one of the interviews, Moushumi said, “It is true that I do not use glycerin while doing crying scenes. The only trick I adopted while shooting is, I used to think that this is really happening to me and that made me cry.”

3.In her celebrated career, Moushumi has been part of a number of hit films including, Manzil, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Pyaasa Sawan and Ghar Ek Mandir,

4.Sharing about her initial experience, Moushumi said, “I am fortunate enough to have an understanding husband and beautiful daughters. My father-in-law, Hemant Kumar, never let me feel alone in Mumbai.”

5.Moushumi also bought a Mercedes car with her own money

6. In 2019, her daughter, Payal Mukherjee, passed away due to diabetes. She was 45.

Moushumi Chatterjee was most recently seen in Piku. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Late actor Irrfan Khan was also part of the project. The film was directed by Shoojit Sircar.

