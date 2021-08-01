Happy Birthday Mrunal Thakur: Her 5 Best Movies so Far

Starting off her career with television, actress Mrunal Thakur starred in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and SauBhagyalaxmi. However, she had bigger plans and took a break from TV to pursue her film career. She featured in a couple of Marathi films and critically acclaimed international film Love Sonia before finally making her Bolly debut with Vikas Bahl’s Super 30 in 2019. She has delivered some promising performances in her career and has tasted some box office success too. The actress has an exciting line-up of upcoming films which includes Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey. As Mrunal celebrates her 29th birthday today (August 1, 2021), we take look at some of the important films of her career.

Love Sonia

In the critically acclaimed international film Love Sonia, Mrunal played the title role of a girl who sets on a mission to find her sister after her debt-ridden father sells her off. In search of her sister, Mrunal’s character Sonia herself gets trapped in sex trade. The film showcases her challenging journey through the red-light area of Mumbai. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto and Manoj Bajpayee.

Super 30

Super 30 was based on the real-life story of mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar, whose role was essayed by Hrithik Roshan on screen. Mrunal played the character of Hrithik’s love interest Supriya Singh. Mrunal’s Bollywood career started off in grand style and Super 30 was declared a hit at the box office.

Batla House

Super 30’s release was followed up with the release of John Abraham starrer Batla House. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film was based on the 2008 Batla House encounter case and Mrunal essayed the character of Shobhna Yadav, wife of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, played by John.

Ghost Stories

In Netflix’s anthology film Ghost Stories, Mrunal featured in the story directed by Karan Johar. She played the character of Ira, a newly wed woman who witnesses unusual activities at her husband’s house. Ira’s husband Dhruv lived in the house built by his grandmother who died 20 years ago but her spirit visited them every night. The story revolved around the abnormal activities and events in the house in the presence of the spirit.

Toofan

Mrunal’s latest release was Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan, where she featured opposite Farhan Akhtar. While the film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres, it had to be premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime video because of COVID-19. The film was revolved around the character of boxer Aziz aka Toofan (played by Farhan). Mrunal played the character of Dr Ananya Prabhu, wife of Aziz and daughter of his coach Narayan ‘Nana’ Prabhu (Paresh Rawal).

