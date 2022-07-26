Happy Birthday Mugdha Godse: Did You Know the Actress Worked as Salesgirl at a Petrol Pump?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUGDHA GODSE: Mugdha Godse made a scintillating debut with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion and later appeared in many movies like All The Best, Jail, and Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster Returns. The actress has turned a year older today. With her powerful screen presence, she has made a remarkable impression in each and every film she worked in. Apart from movies, she also participated in the television reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 5 and won many hearts.

Mugdha has come a long way thanks to her outstanding talent and skills. However, most of us still don’t know about the hurdles she had to jump through to get to where she is now. So, taking advantage of the occasion, let’s shed some light on lesser-known facts about the actress.

You will be surprised to learn that Mugdha used to work as a salesgirl at a petrol station. Her daily earnings from this job were reportedly Rs 100. Many of us are unaware that she was a semi-finalist in the 2002 Femina Miss India pageant. Mugdha rose to prominence after winning the Gladrags Mega Model Hunt in 2002, as well as the best model and national costume title in the Miss India contest. She had appeared in several advertisements prior to Madhur Bhandarkar’s movie Fashion (2008). She has also walked the ramps of some international fashion shows as a model. Mugdha has also featured in a lot of Punjabi pop songs like Koka Tera Kuch Kuch.

The actress never hides the love that she shares with actor Rahul Dev. On July 3 of this year, the couple celebrated 9 years of dating. Mugdha even shared a lovely video on their special day which included short clips and pictures of the sweet moments they spent together.

Take a look:

Along with internet users, many famous celebrities wished them on their anniversary and poured in love.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here