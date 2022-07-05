Happy Birthday Mumtaj: Kushi to Looty, 5 Binge-worthy Movies of the Tamil Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUMTAJ: South diva Mumtaj aka Nagma Khan made her debut in the film industry back in 1999 in T Rajendar’s film Monisha En Monalisa. The road to success wasn’t an easy one for Mumtaj, however, defeating all odds, she managed to carve a niche for herself in the south film industry by featuring in Tamil movies. The actress is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, July 5. On this special occasion, here we have listed down a few of her films that makes for a perfect movie list to binge-watch.

Aagadu

Helmed by Srinu Vaitla, Aagadu is a 2014 Telugu action comedy film featuring Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sonu Sood in the lead roles. Mumtaj essays the supporting role of Sukanya aka Belly Lilly in the actioner that was bankrolled under the banner of 14 Reels Entertainment. The plot of the movie traces the transformation of a boy who is accused of murder into a dashing police officer who defeats a gangster.

Kushi

Starring Vijay and Jyothika in the lead roles, Kushi is a hit 2000 Tamil romantic comedy film. The movie that traces the tumultuous love story of college friends Shiva and Jenny, sees Mumtaj essaying the character Anita. Such was the film’s success that it was then remade in Telugu as Kushi, Hindi as Khushi, and Kannada as Eno Onthara.

Looty

Directed by Parameswar, Looty stars actor Sathyaraj in triple roles alongside Roja and Mumtaj. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of a childless couple who adopt an abandoned infant left in their car. However, chaos ensues when the wife suspects that her husband is the biological father of their adopted kid.

Veerasamy

Directed by T Rajendar, Veersamy is a Tamil masala entertainer that over the years has garnered a cult status. The movie follows the life of a politician who tries to fight for the rights of the oppressed. However, trouble arises when his sister falls head over heels for a prostitute’s brother. The movie features Mumtaj and Meghana Naidu in the lead roles.

London

Helmed by Sundar C, London is the Tamil remake of the Malayalam flick Kakkakuyil by Priyadarshan. Starring Mohanlal and Mukesh in the lead roles, the movie also features Prashanth, Vadivelu, Ankitha, and Mumtaj in pivotal roles. Mumtaj essays the role of Aishwarya in this comedy-drama.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.