Happy Birthday Mumtaz: 5 Evergreen Songs of the Veteran Actress

Yesteryear’s golden star Mumtaz started her career in films as a child artist. Dubbed as the stunt heroine of Bollywood, she went on to become a popular name in the industry. She was among the handful of the female actresses of the time who could shine as brightly as her leading man.

From action to romance to family drama, Mumtaz gained favour from her fans with her acting and dancing skills. Still recognised as the Diva of her times, her pairing with superstar Rajesh Khanna was most admired and they co-starred in as many as eight films together.

On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s look at some of the most popular songs featuring Mumtaz:

O Matware Saajna Chhalak Gaya Mera Pyar (Faulad, 1963)

Mumtaz for a brief period in her career featured in a few faux historical-action films. In this film, she starred opposite Dara Singh. While the films had little to offer in terms of coherence, a young and pretty Mumtaz would do good by featuring in some memorable songs. This melodious and romantic track is picture perfect in a black and white frame. A charming Mumtaz looks demure as she expresses her love to the muscular Dara Singh.

Hume To Ho Gaya Hai Pyar (Mere Humdum Mere Dost, 1968)

Mumtaz’s character falls in love with someone who loves another but she steps back gracefully. Dressed in a blingy crimson-and-gold outfit, the diva does the song and dance to let the man know how crazy she is about him. Well in fact, as it turns out, it’s all part of a ploy to save him from a bunch of thugs.

Bindiya Chamkegi Chudi Khankegi (Do Raaste, 1969)

Clad in an orange sari, Mumtaz sizzles in a new avatar. With flowers adorning her hair, she looks like the ideal Indian woman. Anklets, bangles and obviously a bindi on her forehead that was highlighted throughout the number, the diva was a sight for the sore eyes. She gave seduction a new expression as she played her distracting charm on Rajesh Khanna.

Ye Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera (Mere Sanam, 1965)

Mumtaz pulled off this look comprising a body-hugging gold-and-black outfit and slightly curly tresses which would be impossible for any other star to carry at the time. She manages to look svelte in this classic Mumu song. Her seductiveness is undeniable alongside Biswajit’s presence and Asha Bhosle’s sexy voice.

Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche (Brahmachari, 1968)

Orange acquired a sexy tang, when Mumtaz shimmied in the body hugging saree. The iconic saree was draped in a particular style which came to be known as the ‘Mumtaz saree style’ later. She shimmied alongside superstar Shammi Kapoor with sass on the dance floor. She stunned all as she held her own dancing with the popular dancing star. Peppy and frothy as ever, Mumtaz was delightful in this foot-tapping number.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here