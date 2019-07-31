Happy Birthday Mumtaz: Five Memorable Songs of the Actress With Rajesh Khanna
During her acting career, Mumtaz formed a crackling chemistry with Rajesh Khanna which led to major hits like 'Chhup Gaye Sare Nazare' and 'Prem Kahani Mein Ek'.
Mumtaz celebrates her 72nd birthday today, July 31. She was among the top crop of actresses in the Sixties and the Seventies. In 16 years, Mumtaz worked with the top actors such as Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra. But it was her successful on-screen chemistry with Rajesh Khanna that became the most-talked about subject in her career.
Khanna and Mumtaz acted in 10 films, including memorable ones such as Aap Ki Kasam, Roti, Apna Desh and Sachcha Jhootha. As Mumtaz turns a year older, here's a look at her most memorable songs with Khanna:
Gore Rang Pe Na Itna: From the movie Roti, Gore Rang Pe Na Itna is fun-filled song which features Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna doing some impressive dance moves. The song was penned by Anand Bakshi and sung by legends Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.
Bindiya Chamkegi: Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Bindiya Chamkegi was a song that fetched Lata ji a Filmfare nomination for Best Female Playback Singer. Besides that Anand Bakshi was also nominated for best lyrics. The song is from movie Do Raaste, which Mumtaz and Khanna's first film together.
Chal Dariya Mein Doob: The hit song from Raj Kholsa's 1975 film Prem Kahani was picturised on Mumtaz and Khanna. The movie also starred Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Yunus Parvez. The song was sung by the classic duo of Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.
Yeh Reshmi Zulfein: This song features the soulful voice of Mohammed Rafi and amazing music direction by Laxmikant Pyarelal. Written by Anand Bakshi, the 1969 song witnesses Bindu, Asit Sen, Balraj Sahni and Prem Chopra beside Khanna and Mumtaz.
Yeh Public Hai: Featuring Kishore Kumar as singer, the song is from 1974 movie Roti. The music is directed by Laxikant Pyarlal and lyrics are penned by Anand Bakshi.
