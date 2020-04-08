'Happy Birthday My Beautiful Jaan,' Arjun Rampal's Romantic Wish for Gabriella Demetriades

It is Gabriella Demetriades' birthday today, and actor Arjun Rampal has wished her with a romantic message on Instagram. The actor posted a photo of him hugging his girlfriend and said, "Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you."

His friend Malaika Arora too wished Gabriella, commenting, "Happy bday gaby." A number of his followers too wished her.

Arjun and Gabriella have been quarantining together amidst the lockdown. The couple have also kept up the practice of sharing their pictures on social media.

The actor lit a candle to show gratitude to the healthcare workers on Sunday, and gave a romantic twist too that post too. "Candle light, evening with my girl...#stayathome #proudofyouall #lightforindia," she said.

The couple are parents to a baby boy, whom they have named Arik. Arjun has two daughters from his previous marriage. The couple have been self-quarantining in a town on the outskirts of Mumbai as Arjun was shooting there and couldn't return home during the lockdown.