‘Happy Birthday My Hulk’: Ram Charan Wishes Best Friend Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati is celebrating his 37th birthday. Many stars from the film industry have expressed their love for the Baahubali actor. Most noteworthy among them is his childhood buddy and Telugu star Ram Charan Teja. They have been best friends since childhood and even went to the same school in Chennai.

On Twitter, Ram Charan shared a photo of himself with Rana Daggubati. While Ram Charan is dressed in a plain white shirt and grey cargo pants with athletic shoes, Rana is dressed in casual wear. "Happy Birthday, my Hulk," Ram Charan wrote, referencing the physique of his best friend.

Rana’s wife Miheeka Bajaj penned a heartfelt note for her “handsome” on his birthday. “Happy birthday my handsome!! @ranadaggubati 💕You’re birthday is more a celebratory occasion for me than you because surely enough the universe sent you as a present 🎁 for me! May you achieve all you dream of and much more because you deserve the best of the best!! I love you,” she wrote in the caption of the post while sharing a picture of him.

Rana Daggubati married entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 last year.

Rana Daggubati's uncle, actor Venkatesh Daggubati, also tweeted a lovely throwback photo for his nephew’s birthday. "A very happy birthday dear Rana! Hope this year brings you an abundance of joy, good health and prosperity. Lots of love," read the caption.

A very happy birthday dear Rana! Hope this year brings you abundance of joy, good health and prosperity. Lots of love ♥️@RanaDaggubati #HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/TTXcJwZOpA— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 14, 2021

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will appear in two highly anticipated films: Bheemla Nayak, co-starring Pawan Kalyan, and Virata Parvam, alongside Sai Pallavi. Ram Charan, on the other hand, will appear in RRR with Jr NTR. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period drama has also caught the attention of Rana.

In a recent interview, Rana Daggubati stated that witnessing Ram Charan and Jr NTR together is fascinating. "Both are awesome, but love for Charan is little more," he said.

