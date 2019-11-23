Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: 5 Films of the Actor That You Shouldn’t Miss

Tollywood actor and son of megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his birthday on November 23. Known for his work in Telugu cinema, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni was born in the year 1986. The actor made his acting debut with the 2009 film Josh. There has been no looking back thereafter. In the last decade that he has spent in Tollywood, Chaitanya has given a number of hits including Ye Maaya Chesave, Sukumar’s 100% Love, Autonagar Surya, Premam, and Rarandoi Veduka Chudham. In the year 2019, the actor starred in Majili alongside his wife Samantha Akkineni.

With his name associated with the Akkineni as well as Daggubati families in the South, Chaitanya has made his individual image in the Tollywood, with his acting skills and successful hits. On his birthday, here is a look at some of his hits that should be in everyone’s to-watch list:

Manam

The 2014 movie Manam, featuring three generations of the Akkineni family, was one of the finest movies done by Chaitanya. With Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in leading roles, the movie has Samantha as the Chaitanya’s on-screen couple. The movie is a beautiful story of love, relationships.

Ye Maaya Chesave

The second movie of the actor’s career, Ye Maaya Chesave was released in the year 2010. The movie was directed by Gautham Menon and starred Samantha Akkineni with the actor. The movie shows the obsession of a lover to a girl. While they start liking each other, the girl is forced to marry another guy. However, after three years, the lovers reunite.

100% Love

Released in the year 2011, 100% Love pairs Naga Chaitanya and Tamannaah in the lead roles. Chaitanya has played the role of Balu, a brilliant college student will high goals. However, he falls in love with a girl, who is completely opposite to him. However, they develop ego issues. The story revolves around how they learn to resolve the issues.

Premam

An official remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name, Premam was released in 2016. Both Daggubati Venkatesh and Akkineni Nagarjuna have appeared in guest roles in the movie. The story revolves in three phases of life of a boy, Vicky, who falls in love with three girls, with all three’s name starting with S.

Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo

Another directorial of Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film was released in 2016. A romantic drama, the film stars Naga Chaitanya and Manjima Mohan in the lead roles. The movie revolves around a happy-go-lucky guy, who faces an unexpected turn of events. However, he rises to the occasion and stands his ground against the odds.

