Happy Birthday Nagarjuna: 5 Much-Acclaimed Movies of the Actor to Binge-Watch

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NAGARJUNA: Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has turned 63-year-old today, August 29. The Bangarruju star is surely aging like a fine wine. And with his amazing acting skills, Nagarjuna has carved a niche for himself in the south film industry. The actor has appeared in several Bollywood films as well. Nagarjuna is well recognised for his work in movies like LOC Kargil, Agni Varsha, Zakhm, Rajanna, and Annamcharya, among others

Nagarjuna has established a solid foothold in the industry with films like Shiva, Geetanjali, Chaitanya, Hello Brother, Mr. Bechara and many more. He has won several honours and continues to inspire young performers with his remarkable and versatile acting. On the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, here’s a look at the actor’s movies that you can binge-watch.

Shiva

Ram Gopal Varma made his directorial debut with the film Shiva, which many people believe to be his best work to date. The film is also touted to be one of Nagarjuna’s best performances, according to fans. The film revolves around Shiva, the main character of the movie, who is horrified by the corruption in and around his new college, and he and his friends vow to challenge the status quo. The film also starred his wife Amala Akkineni and Raghuvaran in lead roles. Geethanjali

Geethanjali is the film that most definitively defined Nagarjuna as a romantic lead. The love between two terminally sick patients gives them new hope after they have accepted their impending demise. Fans swooned over the star-crossed lovers in Mani Ratnam’s direction of movie. The film, which was released shortly before Shiva, demonstrated Nagarjuna’s variety to the audience. Hello Brother

If you enjoy comedies, this film should be on your watch list. The comedy film, Hello Brother, directed by EVV Satyanarayana features memorable songs and is a laugh riot. Additionally, it is one of the few timeless comedies from Telugu cinema that has held up well over time. Judwaa is the name of the Hindi remake of Hello Brother. Sri Ramadasu

The hagiographical film, Sri Ramadasu, directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, was based on the life of the revered musician Bhadrachala Ramadasu. Nagarjuna received a Nandi Award for his portrayal of the saint in the film. Annamayya

Nagarjuna’s acting tenacity received the ideal boost from K Raghavendar Rao’s much-acclaimed film, Annamayya. His status as the top actor and most versatile performer in Telugu cinema was solidified by the movie.

