Happy Birthday, Nagarjuna: Know Everything About The Legendary Actor

Nagarjuna is the son of popular actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. And just like his father, Nagarjuna also stepped into the world of films in 1967. He began his acting career as a child artist with the Telugu film Sudigundalu, which was directed by Adurthi Subba Rao and starred Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the lead. Nagarjuna made his debut as a lead actor with V. Madhusudhana Rao’s 1996 action-drama Vikram, which was the official remake of the Hindi film Hero.

Today, on August 29, Nagarjuna is celebrating his birthday and has turned 63. He was born in Chennai and is now touted as an undisputed King of Telugu cinema. Nagarjuna enjoys a massive fanbase and almost all his films have been hit or blockbusters. He has been in the film industry for 35 years and has worked in films in almost all languages.

On the personal front, Nagarjuna is married to Amala Akkineni. This is the actor’s third marriage. Two years after the failure of his first marriage, Nagarjuna married Lakshmi Daggubati in February 1984. However, even his second marriage didn’t last long. Within 6 years of marriage, Nagarjuna and Lakshmi parted ways.

While Nagarjuna was still married, his name was linked with Bollywood actress Tabu, but there was no confirmation on the same. Nagarjuna and Lakshmi got divorced in 1990 and in 1992, the actor married Amala Akkineni. He is a proud father to Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will next be seen in the Hindi film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy play pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on September 9.

The actor also has action-drama The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru. The film features Sonal Chauhan as the female lead and marks her first collaboration with Nagarjuna. The film is expected to release in October.

