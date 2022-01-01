Happy Birthday, Nana Patekar: Award-Winning Performances of the Versatile Actor

Some actors define the quality of the film by being a part of the cast. The audience knows it is going to be a great watch if that particular actor is in it, and Vishwanath Patekar, more famously known as Nana Patekar, is one of them. Padma Shri Awardee, Nana is one of the most refined actors that Bollywood has seen. He never fails to amaze the audience with his performance on screen. He is the only actor to have got a Filmfare award for Best Actor, Best Supporting Role, and Best Villian.

As the actor turns 71, here are some of the award-winning performances by Nana:

Apaharan

The 2005 movie starred Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu, and Nana n the lead role. Nana played the negative role of Tabrez Alam and did an impeccable job playing it. He even won Filmfare and IIFA awards for this movie.

Krantiveer

The movie was released in 1994 and stars Nana and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Mehul Kumar, the movie was a romance drama that helped Nana bag the Filmfare and National Award for best actor in 1995 and 1994, respectively.

Angaar

An action-filled crime thriller, Angaar, was released in 1992 and starred Kader Khan, Dimple, and Jackie Shroff, alongside Nana. The actor aced the role of the villain and bagged another Filmfare for Best Villain in 1993.

Parinda

This movie birthed the iconic dialogue that is used every time someone mimics Nana, ‘Accha hai…Bahut Accha hai.’ Parinda was released in 1989 and had a star-studded cast, including Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. The film was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Nana won the Filmfare and National awards for Best Supporting Actor in 1990 and 1989 for the movie.

Agni Sakshi

A 1996 release, Agni Sakshi is considered one of the best remakes of the 1991 thriller,Sleeping With The Enemy. The movie also stars Manisha Koirala, Divya Dutta, and Jackie. Nana won a National award for the movie in 1996.

