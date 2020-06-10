Happy Birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna: 5 Must-watch Films of Telugu Superstar

Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 60th birthday today. Balakrishna’s fans and friends from the industry have poured in their warm wishes and greetings on his special day.

Balakrishna has featured in more than 100 films till now. He stepped into the world of cinema as a child artist in Tatamma Kala in 1974. The film was directed by Balakrishna's father and legendary actor N T Rama Rao.

Balakrishna has also featured in films like Samarasimha Reddy, Bangaru Bullodu, Sahasame Jeevitham, Mangammagari Manavadu, Janani Janmabhoomi among others.

Balakrishna will be next seen in NBK106. The makers of the film dropped the teaser of the much-awaited action-drama a day before his birthday. His upcoming venture is directed by Boyapati Srinu.

On Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday, let’s have a look at 5 of his must-watch films:

N.T.R: Kathanayakudu: The 2019 release was based on the life of legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. The titular role was played by Balakrishna. The biographical drama also marked Bollywood actor Vidya Balan’s Telugu debut. She portrayed the character of Basava Ramatarakam in the film.

Legend: The Boyapati Srinu directorial saw Jagapathi Babu playing a negative character for the first time. The 2014 release starred Radhika Apte and Sonal Chauhan in lead roles. This film marked the second collaboration between Srinu and Balakrishna.

Sri Rama Rajyam: The 2011 mythological film was directed by Sattiraju Lakshmi Narayana also known as Bapu. The multi-starrer project featured Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Nayanthara and Srikanth. The music composition was by Ilaiyaraaja.

Simha: The action-drama narrates the story of a father-son duo who fight the world in order to put an end to injustice. Nayantara and Sneha Ullal were part of the project. Balakrishna’s performance in the film earned him the Nandi Award for Best Actor.

Samarasimha Reddy: The B Gopal directorial saw Balakrishna sharing the screen space with Simran, Anjala Zaveri and Sanghavi. The project was bankrolled by Chengala Venkat Rao. The film was dubbed in Hindi as Rakhwala One Man Army.

