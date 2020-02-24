Happy Birthday Nani: 5 Adorable Pics of the Actor One Cannot Miss

Telugu actor Naveen Babu Ghanta aka Nani celebrates his birthday on February 24. The natural performer, who turns 36, made his debut with Indraganti Mohan Krishna’s rom-com Ashta Chamma in 2008. Before taking up acting full-time, the Eega star assisted renowned filmmakers like Srinu Vaitla and Bapu.

The Hyderabad-born actor is adored for his boy-next-door looks and relatable personality has projected him as the Natural Star of Tollywood. Nani has worked as an RJ for World Space Satellite in Hyderabad and turned TV host for the popular reality Bigg Boss Telugu 2 in 2018.

His last year’s release Jersey earned him immense acclaim and firmed his position in Tollywood cinema as the leading hero. The actor is happily married to Anjana Yelavarthy and is blessed with a son, Arjun. He keeps sharing glimpses from various facets of his life - personal and professional on social media for his fans.

On Nani’s 36th birthday, let’s look at some of his most doting Instagram posts:

Like Father, Like Son

In this picture-perfect Happy Father’s Day post, Nani’s son is seen in the arms of Nani’s dad. The father-son-father’s moment captures the three generations with perfection and sheer delicacy.

Turn in

In this picture, the Jersey star posted a picture from the sets of his film, 50 days ahead of its release. The film is getting a remake in Hindi starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The project is bankrolled by Telugu’s renowned producer Allu Aravind.

Doting dad

If you have been active on social media, you haven’t missed this adorable snap of the father-son duo. This endearing click shows Nani with his two-year-old son with a caption that completes the emotion of the picture. Nani wrote, “ Sorry ra Junnu (Forgive me Arjun).”

Beholden

This is a gratitude and celebration post for 11 years after his debut in cinema, where Nani is thanking his big family and wishes for many more years of the magical bond. He captions the post as, “Eleven years after releasing Ashta - Chamma .Yours from me eleven years”.

Throwback

In this picture, Nani seems nostalgic as he is taken back to his radio jockey days during one of his film promotions. His caption reads, “RJ Nani .. Good eveningggggg Hyderabad #nostalgic #moviepromotions”

Happy Birthday, Nani!

Follow @News18Movies for more