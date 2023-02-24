Happy Birthday Nani: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Natural Star of Telugu Cinema

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NANI: Ghanta Naveen Babu, who is known by his stage name Nani, is credited with many commercial successes in his career spanning around 15 years. He stepped into the entertainment industry as an assistant director. He made his acting debut in 2008 with the Telugu movie Ashta Chamma.

Before this, Nani gave a whirl to quite a few professions before pursuing acting - from working as a radio DJ at World Space Satellite in Hyderabad to being a TV presenter. While the star carries the acclamation for many commercial hits, the year 2019 proved to be very fruitful with the releases like Jersey and Gang Leader. On Nani’s 39th birthday, let’s take a look at his latest and upcoming releases.

HIT: The 2nd Case

Nani was successful in sending chills down the spines of moviegoers, as he collaborated with Sailesh Kolanu for HIT: The 2nd Case. In the sequel to his 2020 film, Nani shared the screen space with Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Rao Ramesh among others. After the blockbuster release of The First Case in 2020, Kolanu truly lived up to the high expectations of fans, by keeping up the perfect amount of suspense thriller.

Dasara

Nani is gearing up to amuse the fans in his upcoming adventure drama Dasara. The actioner, which is set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines of Telangana, marks the debut of filmmaker Srikanth Odhela. Apart from Nani essaying the titular character, Dasara also features Shine Tom Chacko, Keerthy Suresh, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab in prominent roles. The movie will witness its theatrical release on March 30.

Palaandu Vaazhga

Currently, under production, Palaandu Vaazhga will exhibit Nani in a cameo role. Helmed by Anjana Ali Khan, the movie apart from Nani also features Rahul Ravindran, Wasna Ahmed, and Chandini Tamilarasan among others. So far the details of the movie have been kept under wraps and therefore release date is not official as of now.

HIT 3

After wowing his fans with the sequel of the HIT franchise, Nani has successfully locked his place in the third part of Sailesh Kolanu’s directorial. The filmmaker confirmed the news about HIT 3, through a tweet in December last year. As per the reports, Nani, apart from essaying his role of Arjun Sarkaar, will also produce the third installment.

A film with Sudha Kongara and Suriya

Very soon, the natural star will be seen sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, and Silambarasan Rajendar in Sudha Kongara’s next. While the filmmaker hasn’t spilled beans on the plaot, the upcoming movie is reportedly a biopic. The movie will be backed by KGF 2 producers Hombale Films.

