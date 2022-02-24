Happy Birthday Nani: Must-watch Movies of Tollywood's Natural Star

Happy Birthday Nani: Ghanta Naveen Babu, also known as Nani, is a TV presenter and film actor known for his work in the Telugu film industry. He made his debut in 2008 with a romantic comedy film Ashta Chamma, which became a commercially successful film. Post 2008, he struggled and established himself as one of the top actors of the South Indian film industry. Nani turns a year older today, and on the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane and check out his top movies.

Shyam Singha Roy

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy is written by Janga Satyadev. Nani played a dual role in the film, along with actresses Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. Set in Kolkata, the film is based on the theme of reincarnation and set in post-Independence era. One of his characters was of Vasu, an aspiring film director from Hyderabad who starts making short films to impress filmmakers.

Gang Leader

Gang Leader is an action-comedy film, featuring Nani, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Lakshmi and Priyanka Arul Mohan. The film focused on 5 women who seek help from a crime novelist, to avenge the death of their loved ones. Nani was seen as Pencil Parthasarathy a small-time crime novelist who watches American movies and rewrites their plots in Telugu books, in the film.

Jersey

Film Companion lists Nani’s performance in Jersey as one of the “100 Greatest Performance of the Decade". The sports-drama film was directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri and also featured Shraddha Srinath and Harish Kalyan amongst others. The film showcased the story of a failed sportsman who rose from the ashes again and resumed his career in cricket for the sake of his child.

Middle-Class Abhai

Directed by Venu Sriram, Middle-Class Abhay is an action comedy film. Nani played the role of a boy with a photographic memory. The film focused on the boy’s story who dislikes his sister-in-law but soon gets fond of her and saves her life from terrorists, upon her learning about her sacrifices for him.

Ninnu Kori

Ninnu Kori was a romantic comedy film directed by Shiva Nirvana, which became a commercial hit. Nani played the role of a boy who declines a proposal by his girlfriend, who then immigrates to the US. Nani’s character tries hard to get her back and moves to the US to win her back.

