1-min read

Happy Birthday Naseeruddin Shah: 5 Theatre Performances Where the Actor Excelled

The actor has made theatre arts so profound and famous with his exceptional acting skills. On his 69th birthday, we bring you a list of his best theatrical performances.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 20, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
File photo of actor Nsseeruddin Shah. (Image: Twitter)
Naseeruddin Shah, who is considered to be one of the finest actors in Indian cinema, turns a year older on July 20. Appreciated for his incredible acting all around the world, Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most prominent artists in India.

Along with being an amazing in Indian films and TV Shows, he is also magnificent when it comes to theater. The actor has made theatre arts so profound and famous with his exceptional acting skills.

On his 69th birthday, we bring you a list of his best theatrical performances:

Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting For Godot': In this play Nasseeruddin Shah and Behamin Gilani plays the immortal vagabonds Vladimir and Estragon. In this Samuel Beckett's play, both characters wait for the arrival of someone named Godot who never arrives and while waiting they engage in a variety of discussions.

Mahatma Vs. Gandhi: This play is based on the complicated relationship of Mahatma Gandhi with his first son Harilal Gandhi. Here, Naseeruddin performance as Gandhi was so appreciated that he was casted again as Gandhi in the film Hey Ram.

Dear Liar: In this comedy drama, Naseeruddin got the opportunity to play Shaw himself. Along with him, the play also featured Ratna Pathak Shah as Mrs Patrick Campbell.

Einstein: In this solo act staged by Motley, Naseeruddin plays the science genius Einstein. This act was based on Gabriel Emanuel’s play by the same name. The Wednesday actor effortlessly pulls off the challenging character of scientist.

A Walk in the Woods: This play features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajit Kapoor as two diplomats who are having a private walk in the woods while their countries have a peace talks between themselves. This play is an adaptation of Lee Blessing’s A Walk in the Woods.

